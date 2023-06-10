Bonanza! Xiaomi 12 Pro price cut by a MASSIVE 46%; check now

Flipkart's Savings Days sale is live now and it is offering a multitude of thrilling smartphone deals at amazingly affordable prices. However, there is one particular deal that has captured our attention -- the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G. This smartphone boasts premium features and is currently available on Flipkart with a whopping 46 percent discount. Thanks to the ongoing discounts and bank offers, you have the opportunity to nab this premium phone at a significantly reduced price. Read on for more details regarding the price drop.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Flipkart

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Flipkart at a discount of 46 percent. That is, you will have to pay a mere Rs. 42499 for the phone worth Rs. 79999, as per Flipkart's price listing. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

Bank offers: Additionally, Flipkart is offering one bank offer on the phone which is up to Rs. 1000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards for transactions on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. Similarly, Kotak Bank Credit Card users can get up to Rs. 1000 off.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G: why you should buy it

The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, gets a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and supports a triple rear camera setup with a main camera of 50MP along with a selfie camera of 32MP. It also gets a 120W inbox hyper charger. Overall, the phone offers amazing performance and user experience.

It has a splendid display, a great design, a luxurious build, effortless performance, a superb set of speakers, and super-fast charging.