Bring Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus home at a cheaper rate! Price falls to 33749 from 101999- 41% off and more

The launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has already led to the reduction in the prices of Galaxy S22 series. And now, Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale has lowered the cost further by offering alluring deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. With the help of the offers on Flipkart, you can bring down the cost of the Galaxy S22 Plus under Rs. 35000. Notably, the Galaxy S22 Plus gets an impressive large display, astonishing cameras, and a big battery. Check the details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus price crashes to under Rs. 35000 on Flipkart

On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus retails for Rs. 101999. But today, the premium smartphone has seen a dip in its price and is now available at a discount of 41%. After the initial discount, the price of the phone comes down to Rs. 59999, which means buyers can save a massive Rs. 42000 on the smartphone. This part of the deal does not involve exchange offer. However, if you have a smartphone in good working condition, you can further reduce its price by another huge amount.

Flipkart is also offering amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 26250 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area. Both the discount and the exchange offer combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to just Rs. 33749. The only condition here is, you should get the maximum benefit of the exchange offer.

You can also avail bank offers to do some more savings on the phone. The bank offers being offered on the phone are- 10 percent cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card Transactions up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; 10 percent instant discount on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions up to Rs. 1250 on orders of Rs. 5000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card Transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; Rs. 500 off on SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions on a Net Cart Value of Rs. 25000 and above; Rs. 100 instant cashback on Paytm Wallet on minimum order value of Rs. 1000, valid once per Paytm account; among others.