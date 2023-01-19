    Trending News

    Bumper deal! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drops from 95999 to just 25925 on Flipkart

    Grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a huge discount on Flipkart. Check out the details of this huge deal below.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 12:11 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 beats iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 in 5 ways and here is why
    image caption
    1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes its Cover Display more useful this year with shortcuts to Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, AirPlane mode, and similar toggles. You can also see notifications and use it as a viewfinder for the main cameras. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 The 6.7-inch display when unfolded offers a beautiful Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The slim and uniform bezels are an added bonus and it is no less than a conventional flagship phone display, (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has its own Flex mode features for the cameras. You can fold it in half and leave it on the surface for a tripod-like functionality. When clicking someone’s portrait, you can use the Cover Display to show them a tiny preview of the photo. When closed, you can use the 12MP + 12MP main rear cameras for selfies by using the Cover Display as a viewfinder. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Despite being a foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has IPX8 rating, which means it will survive light showers and moisture well.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
    5/6 The Flex mode on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 allows for more utility features when folded half, the most interesting one being the trackpad function that lets you use the bottom half to slide away the photos. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    6/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 starts at a price of Rs. 89,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
    View all Images
    Check out this amazing Flipkart offer live on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. (Samsung)

    Foldable smartphones are the new trend in the smartphone world with Samsung's devices reigning supreme. If you're scouring the market for a smartphone that is different from other generic phones, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best smartphones you can buy. Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021 and it is still an excellent device with a unique design and powerful specs. Although Samsung's foldable smartphones cost a fortune, one can be yours right now for a steal price.

    In fact, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for less than the price of an iPhone SE! Check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offer on Flipkart here.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 discount

    The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is originally priced at Rs. 95999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced a stellar offer on it where it can be yours for just 25925!

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Flipkart is initially offering a humongous 47 percent discount on Galaxy Z Flip 3 after which it is available for just Rs. 49925. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Exchange Offer

    Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can get up to Rs. 24000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

    Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to just Rs. 25925!

    B0B8SVGBL4

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bank Offers

    Flipkart is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Get 10 percent off on Samsung Axis Bank Card. Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Moreover, purchase now & get a surprise cashback coupon for January and February 2023.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 12:11 IST
