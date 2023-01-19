Bumper deal! Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 price drops from 95999 to just 25925 on Flipkart

Grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a huge discount on Flipkart. Check out the details of this huge deal below.

Foldable smartphones are the new trend in the smartphone world with Samsung's devices reigning supreme. If you're scouring the market for a smartphone that is different from other generic phones, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is one of the best smartphones you can buy. Samsung launched its Galaxy Z Flip 3 in 2021 and it is still an excellent device with a unique design and powerful specs. Although Samsung's foldable smartphones cost a fortune, one can be yours right now for a steal price.

In fact, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for less than the price of an iPhone SE! Check out the details of this amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 offer on Flipkart here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 discount

The base 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is originally priced at Rs. 95999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced a stellar offer on it where it can be yours for just 25925!

Flipkart is initially offering a humongous 47 percent discount on Galaxy Z Flip 3 after which it is available for just Rs. 49925. That's not all. You can further reduce the price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 using exchange offers and bank benefits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering exchange offers on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can get up to Rs. 24000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you exchange your old smartphone. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to just Rs. 25925!

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bank Offers

Flipkart is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Get 10 percent off on Samsung Axis Bank Card. Customers can get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Moreover, purchase now & get a surprise cashback coupon for January and February 2023.