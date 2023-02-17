    Trending News

    Bumper offer! iPhone 12 price slashed from 59900 to 31350 on Amazon

    Looking for a premium smartphone without hurting your savings too much? Here is a great deal on the iPhone 12.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 17 2023, 11:54 IST
    The iPhone 12 is more affordable now with this Amazon deal. Check out the effective price. (Unsplash)

    Missed a new smartphone during mega sales? Don't worry! You still have a chance to nab a premium smartphone and that too at an affordable price. To help you, here is an exclusive deal on the premium iPhone 12 in the White colour variant available on Amazon, allowing you to purchase it for just Rs. 31350. Want to know how you can take advantage of this deal and make your new year memorable? Keep reading to discover how to grab the maximum discount.

    iPhone 12 price cut deal

    After the latest round of price cuts, the iPhone 12 is currently available at Rs. 50900, which is a massive drop from its earlier MRP of Rs. 59900. Amazon is offering a flat discount of 15 percent. However, the deal is exclusively available on 64GB storage variant and for the iPhone 12 White.

    Further, there are a couple of card offers to save more. You can get a 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on Amex credit cards and Standard Chartered Bank credit cards. This means the iPhone 12 will cost just Rs. 49400 after card discounts.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?
    B08L5WHFT9

    Apart from this, Amazon is offering a whopping up to Rs. 18050 discount as a trade-in deal. That means while exchanging an old smartphone, you will be able to enjoy this massive discount on trading-in an old phone. The iPhone 12 for the 64GB storage variant will cost you just Rs. 31350 after the exchange deal and price cut. However, we advise you to check the available value of your old smartphone before proceeding further.

    iPhone 12: Worth buying in 2023?

    The iPhone 12 is a high-end smartphone that boasts several impressive features. The 6.1-inch OLED display panel provides vibrant colours and deep blacks. The A14 Bionic chipset, along with the iOS 16 update, ensures smooth and efficient performance. The dual rear camera setup of two 12MP sensors and a 12MP selfie camera offers excellent photography and videography capabilities. The 5G support is a significant advantage for those who need fast internet speeds, as it allows for quick downloads, streaming, and browsing. Overall, the iPhone 12 is a great choice for those who want a high-performance smartphone with excellent cameras, ample storage, and 5G support at a limited budget.

    First Published Date: 17 Feb, 11:54 IST
