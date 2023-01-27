Buy iPhone 13 worth 69900 for just 43449 on Amazon; check discount, offers here
Every time Apple launches a new iPhone model, the older models start getting big discounts on ecommerce platforms. Apple, in September 2022, launched the iPhone 14 series and this year, it is expected to come up with the iPhone 15 series. In the meanwhile, the older iPhone 13 model has received a huge price drop on Amazon. The ecommerce platform has announced a huge discount and exchange offer on Apple iPhone 13, which is originally priced at Rs. 69900.
The iPhone with 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display, A15 Bionic Chip and a dual rear camera setup, can be availed for as low as Rs. 43449 on Amazon today. All you need to do is avail the discount and exchange offer. Check the iPhone 13 price drop details on Amazon here.
Apple iPhone 13: Discount and offers
The 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 is available at a discount of 11 percent on Amazon for Rs. 61999. You can get the price of the iPhone 13 reduced further if you avail the exchange offer. However, in order to get the phone under exchange offer you need to have an older smartphone in a good working condition. Your older smartphone can fetch you further price reduction of up to Rs. 18550 on the phone.
But, what needs to be noted is that the reduction in price on exchange will depend on the model of the phone you will be exchanging along with certain other factors like its working condition. With the help of the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the 128GB storage variant of the phone can come down to Rs. 43449.
Other than this, Flipkart is also offering a bank offer on the device- 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions, on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
How to avail Apple iPhone 13 price drop offers
Go to Amazon and search for iPhone 13.
Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
If you have an older phone to exchange, click on 'With Exchange'.
Click on buy now and make the payment to place your order. You can also avail the bank offer while making the payment.
