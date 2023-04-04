Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE priced at 9999!

Grab the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE at just Rs. 9999 with a massive discount on Amazon. Check out the offer details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 04 2023, 12:05 IST
Top 5 Samsung Galaxy phones with big discounts on Amazon-M33 5G, S20 FE 5G, A23 and more
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
1/5 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: The device with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in Emerald Brown is available on Amazon at a discount of 32 percent. Originally priced at Rs. 24999, the phone is currently available for Rs. 16999. You can avail exchange offers too to get further off of up to Rs. 13300. With both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the phone can come down to Rs. 3699. You can avail bank offers too. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 Samsung Galaxy A23: With a discount of 23 percent, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in blue is available for Rs. 18499 against Rs. 23990 on Amazon today. If you have an old smartphone in good working condition, you can exchange it to get further off of up to Rs. 13300. Along with these, bank offers can be availed too. (Amazon)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: The phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in cloud mint color option gets a 56 percent discount on Amazon today. The phone with the retail price of Rs. 74990 is currently priced at Rs. 32990. The phone can be availed with the exchange and bank offers too. On exchange you can get up to Rs. 13300 off. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
4/5 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone is currently priced at Rs. 24999, after receiving a discount of 24 percent. You can get further off of up to Rs. 13300 if you avail the exchange offer. Amazon is offering several bank offers on the phone too. (Samsung)
image caption
5/5 Samsung Galaxy S22 5G: The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the premium Samsung Galaxy S22 5G is available at a discount of 38 percent for 52999. Also, your old smartphone can fetch you further off of up to Rs. 13300 if you exchange it. Bank offers can be availed on the phone too. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
View all Images
Know more about this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE offer on Amazon. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is a toned-down version of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20, and it is still a powerhouse with amazing cameras and long battery life! So, if you're looking to purchase a feature-packed smartphone that isn't too heavy on your pockets then the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best options to check out. It was originally priced at a hefty Rs. 74999 but it can be yours right now with a hefty discount on Amazon.

So, check out the offer details here.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE discount

The 128GB variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is originally priced at Rs. 74999. However, Amazon has announced a stunning offer where it can be yours for just Rs. 9999!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon is initially offering a huge 53 percent discount on Galaxy S20 FE, saving you a huge amount of Rs. 40000! After discount, it is available for just Rs. 34990. You can further drive down the price of Galaxy S20 FE with the help of other offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering exchange offers on the Galaxy S20 FE. You can get up to Rs. 25000 off on the price of the Galaxy S20 FE if you exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the availability in your area.

Both these offers combined take down the price of the Galaxy S20 FE to just Rs. 9999!

B08VB2MRF8

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Bank Offers

Amazon is also offering plenty of bank offers which you can avail to make this deal even sweeter. Customers can get Rs. 250 off on HSBC Cashback Credit Card transactions. So, hurry up and grab this amazing Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal on Amazon before it runs out!

First Published Date: 04 Apr, 12:03 IST
