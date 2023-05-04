Buy Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G for 17999 on Amazon today; price drops from 79999

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can take full advantage of the Great Summer Sale to grab the phone of your choice at an incredibly low rate. Prime members can straight away save Rs. 35000 on the purchase of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G today. And this is not all, several other offers can be opted too to reduce the cost of the phone further. The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is a smartphone having premium features and it is available with a whopping price cut on Amazon today as the ecommerce website is offering discount, exchange and bank offers.

All you need to do is grab the handset at a massively reduced price before the offer ends. It can be known that the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G worth Rs. 79999 can be availed for under Rs. 18000 today on Amazon. Here are the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop details you need to know.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G price drop on Amazon

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available on Amazon at a discount of 44 percent. That is, you will have to pay mere Rs. 44999 for the phone worth Rs. 79999. You can get the phone at the discounted rate or you also have the option to get the price of the phone reduced further. All you need to do is avail the exchange and bank offers provided on the phone.

On exchange, you can further save up to Rs. 27000 on the phone. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer (if you get the maximum benefit), the price of the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be reduced to Rs. 17999. However, it needs to be noted that the reduction in amount on exchange depends on the model of the old smartphone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

Additionally, Amazon is offering one bank offer on the phone which is flat Rs. 2000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards (excluding Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card) Credit Card transaction on minimum purchase value of Rs. 42999.

Wondering why to buy the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G? The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, gets a 6.73 inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, supports a triple rear camera setup with main camera of 50MP along with a selfie camera of 32MP. It also gets a 120W inbox hypercharger. Overall, the phone offers amazing performance and user experience.