Carl Pei reacts as Nothing Phone 2 price leaked ahead of launch

Nothing Phone 2 price has been leaked and it may well shock you!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 17:25 IST
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
image caption
1/6 Design: It will be safe to say that Nothing Phone 2 will retain a transparent design like its predecessor Phone 1 and other Nothing products. The teaser reveals a glyph light strip and a red recording indicator that has been altered from a circular shape to a rectangular one. (Nothing)
Nothing Phone
2/6 Performance: Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to feature a flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset which will be a big upgrade over Nothing Phone 1's Snapdragon 778G+ 5G chipset. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone
3/6 Battery: One of the biggest upgrades on Nothing Phone 2 is tipped to be the boost in the battery. As per a MySmartPrice report, a 5000mAh battery can be expected instead of Phone 1's 4500mAh.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Display and software: Nothing Phone 2 is expected to get an adaptive AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, though, it may get the same-sized bezels. Plus, Nothing may bring elevated stock Android experience. (HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 Cameras: So far, there's no word on Phone 2's cameras. Nothing Phone 1 features dual 50MP rear cameras and a 16MP selfie shooter. However, Nothing is expected to overcome the limitations of the previous model's camera performance.   (HT Tech )
Nothing Phone 1
6/6 Price and availability: Nothing hasn't announced the final launch date yet. Leaks suggest that you can expect Nothing Phone 2 in June or July 2023. Also, considering the upgrade Snapdragon 8-series chipset, Phone 2 can be slightly more expensive than Phone 1, which was launched at Rs. 33999. (HT Tech)
Nothing Phone 2
View all Images
Nothing Phone 2 is all set to launch next month. (Representative Image) (Unsplash )

Nothing Phone 2 is all set to launch next month globally on July 11. Even as we are nearing the launch date, several reports are shedding light on the expected specs, price, design, and features. Now, a tipster has shared the expected price of the next Nothing Phone. Tipster Alvin (@sondesix) said that it will be priced starting at €729 (around Rs. 64,968) for the 256 GB model and Nothing Phone 2, 512GB storage variant, may be priced at €849 (around Rs. 76,400). As soon as the price was leaked, Nothing CEO Carl Pei reacted sarcastically to the tweet by posting, “Who leaked this?”

Notably, this is not the first time Pei has reacted to the leaks. In an earlier instance, he had clarified that some leaked renders of the Nothing Phone 2 were actually fake. He has also reacted to a meme that implied that Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 may share the same design.

Nothing Phone 2 expected specs and features

That apart, some of the reports have indicated what Nothing Phone 2 is expected to pack. The phone may get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Based on an official teaser, Nothing Phone 2 seems to be getting a redesign with the lighting elements encircling the camera module. Some renders suggested that the smartphone may feature curved edges. Moreover, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery, a SmartPrix report suggested.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

However, there is nothing official about these leaked specs as the company has not said anything about it.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 17:25 IST
