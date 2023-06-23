Carl Pei reacts as Nothing Phone 2 price leaked ahead of launch

Nothing Phone 2 is all set to launch next month globally on July 11. Even as we are nearing the launch date, several reports are shedding light on the expected specs, price, design, and features. Now, a tipster has shared the expected price of the next Nothing Phone. Tipster Alvin (@sondesix) said that it will be priced starting at €729 (around Rs. 64,968) for the 256 GB model and Nothing Phone 2, 512GB storage variant, may be priced at €849 (around Rs. 76,400). As soon as the price was leaked, Nothing CEO Carl Pei reacted sarcastically to the tweet by posting, “Who leaked this?”

Notably, this is not the first time Pei has reacted to the leaks. In an earlier instance, he had clarified that some leaked renders of the Nothing Phone 2 were actually fake. He has also reacted to a meme that implied that Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2 may share the same design.

Nothing Phone 2 expected specs and features

That apart, some of the reports have indicated what Nothing Phone 2 is expected to pack. The phone may get the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Based on an official teaser, Nothing Phone 2 seems to be getting a redesign with the lighting elements encircling the camera module. Some renders suggested that the smartphone may feature curved edges. Moreover, Nothing Phone 2 is expected to be powered by a 4700mAh battery, a SmartPrix report suggested.

However, there is nothing official about these leaked specs as the company has not said anything about it.