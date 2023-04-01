Crash detection to camera, 5 amazing things you must try with iPhone 14 Pro

If you own an iPhone 14 Pro, there are several things you must try. From crash detection to the 48MP camera, here are 5.

Apr 01 2023
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models have a lot to offer. They are the top models in the series and pack some serious tech. So, do you know about all the fun that you can have with an iPhone 14 Pro? Well, several settings on the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series are amazing and notably, some of these features can be tried even on older iPhone models simply by updating to iOS 16. Here are 5 things you can try doing on your iPhone 14 Pro.

1. Get help at the time of accident with Crash Detection on iPhone 14 Pro: If your iPhone 14 Pro detects a severe car crash, your device can help connect you to emergency services. It can be known that Crash Detection works on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with the latest version of iOS, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra.

Crash Detection is designed to detect severe car crashes—such as front-impact, side-impact, and rear-end collisions, and rollovers—involving sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickup trucks, and other passenger cars. When a severe car crash is detected, your iPhone or Apple Watch sounds an alarm and displays an alert. It can be known that Crash Detection is switched on by default on your iPhone. You can turn off alerts and automatic emergency calls by going to Settings.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

2. Always-On display: With the Always-On display, your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max dims the Lock Screen while still showing helpful information, like the time, widgets, and wallpaper. The display dims when you lock your device or leave it idle. Always-On display is on by default on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. To interact with your iPhone, raise it, tap the screen, or press the side button. To turn Always-On display off or on, you will have to go to Settings and then select Display & Brightness. Scroll down to Always On and turn Always-On display off or on.

3. Use 48MP camera to capture high quality images: iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with 48-megapixel camera which can be used to take ProRaw Photos. Apple ProRAW combines the information of a standard RAW format along with iPhone image processing to offer additional creative control when you make adjustments to exposure, color, and white balance. You can enable ProRAW mode by going to the Settings then Camera and click on Formats. You will then have to turn on Apple ProRaw and tap ProRAW Resolution, then choose 12 MP or 48 MP.

4. View WiFi passwords on your iPhone: With iOS 16, you can use Face ID to see and copy Wi-Fi passwords. All you need to do is go to the Settings app, tap Wi-Fi. Find the Wi-Fi network that you want to see the password for, then tap the Info button. You will then tap on the hidden password. Use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock and reveal the password. It can be noted that you can only view and copy a saved password if you have successfully connected to that Wi-Fi network before.

5. Use Siri to send messages automatically: If you use iPhone 14 series or any older iPhone models that support iOS 16, you will be able to use Siri to send messages automatically. Earlier, Siri use to ask for confirmation before sending messages, however, this step can be skipped now. In order to let Siri automatically send messages you will have to go to the Settings App and click on Siri and Search then tap on Automatically Send Messages.

01 Apr, 16:42 IST
