    Crazy Combo! 49% DISCOUNT on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3+Galaxy Watch 4

    If you are a fan of foldable smartphones who also wants a new smartwatch, then this Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price-cut announcement is perfect for you! Check how much it will cost you.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 27 2023, 15:23 IST
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Look: Bigger, stronger, smarter than ever
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
    1/6 The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 brings back the folding phablet form factor but with a revised aspect ratio. The displays are now shorter but wider. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    2/6 The biggest addition to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the Taskbar feature. Just like a Windows PC, it stays at the bottom and offers quick access to pinned apps as well as apps from the library. You can even do multitasking with the apps via the Taskbar. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 makes use of Armor Aluminium for the frame and hinge. The front and back get protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Moreover, Samsung has baked IPX8 water resistance on this one, which means it can survive light rains, sweat and moisture easily. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    4/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 gets a 6.2-inch Cover Display with a variable refresh rate of 48Hz-120Hz. Due to the wider aspect ratio, it is now easier to text, read content, and run apps on the Cover Display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Main Display is wider too but still measures 7.6-inches. The Dynamic AMOLED panel has a variable refresh rate of 1Hz-120Hz, with peak brightness of up to 1200 nits. The Under Display Camera is better this time, masking the selfie camera nicely. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    6/6 Lastly, the cameras on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 get upgrades too. The main camera is now a 50MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a new 10MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom. The Cover Selfie camera is a 10MP sensor while the inner video call camera is a 4MP sensor.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price cut on Amazon along with Galaxy Watch 4 is a perfect match for Samsung fans. Check the latest price now. (Unsplash)

    If you're looking to spend a large sum of money on a foldable phone, but don't like the idea of paying the full amount, then this incredible opportunity to save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ideal for you. Amazon has introduced a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and you can further sweeten the deal by taking advantage of Amazon's card offers and combo deals. Curious to know about how much you can save on this foldable smartphone? Know all about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price cut here.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price cut

    Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a whopping 49 percent discount! However, you must note that this deal comes as a combo of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4. The combo has seen a massive price drop from its earlier price of Rs. 201998. Right now, you will be able to grab it at just Rs. 102999.

    B09X34LS8P

    Not just this, Yes Bank Credit Card will help you to avail of an instant Rs. 1500 discount on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000. This will bring down the value of this deal to Rs. 101499.

    Apart from this, Amazon is also offering a six months free Spotify Premium subscription upon purchase of this smartphone and watch combo on Amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Should you buy it in 2023?

    Everyone must be wondering whether you should buy the latest Fold Z 4 or get a year-old Fold Z 3? Then you should note that the new Galaxy Fold Z 4 brings a major upgrade in the camera department with its new 50MP camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens.

    However, the Galaxy Fold Z Fold 3 is still a good deal. It was launched by the company in August 2021. That means you will have to settle with the last year's Snapdragon 888 chipset which powers the Galaxy Fold Z Fold 3 as well as a triple camera setup, featuring a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens. It features a 7.6-inch primary display and a 6.2-inch cover display. The best part? It recently got an Android 13 update with new features.

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 15:23 IST

    First Published Date: 27 Feb, 15:23 IST
