Crazy Combo! 49% DISCOUNT on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3+Galaxy Watch 4

If you're looking to spend a large sum of money on a foldable phone, but don't like the idea of paying the full amount, then this incredible opportunity to save big on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ideal for you. Amazon has introduced a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and you can further sweeten the deal by taking advantage of Amazon's card offers and combo deals. Curious to know about how much you can save on this foldable smartphone? Know all about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price cut here.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price cut

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a whopping 49 percent discount! However, you must note that this deal comes as a combo of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Watch 4. The combo has seen a massive price drop from its earlier price of Rs. 201998. Right now, you will be able to grab it at just Rs. 102999.

Not just this, Yes Bank Credit Card will help you to avail of an instant Rs. 1500 discount on a minimum purchase value of Rs. 12000. This will bring down the value of this deal to Rs. 101499.

Apart from this, Amazon is also offering a six months free Spotify Premium subscription upon purchase of this smartphone and watch combo on Amazon.in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Should you buy it in 2023?

Everyone must be wondering whether you should buy the latest Fold Z 4 or get a year-old Fold Z 3? Then you should note that the new Galaxy Fold Z 4 brings a major upgrade in the camera department with its new 50MP camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide and 10MP telephoto lens.

However, the Galaxy Fold Z Fold 3 is still a good deal. It was launched by the company in August 2021. That means you will have to settle with the last year's Snapdragon 888 chipset which powers the Galaxy Fold Z Fold 3 as well as a triple camera setup, featuring a 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto lens. It features a 7.6-inch primary display and a 6.2-inch cover display. The best part? It recently got an Android 13 update with new features.