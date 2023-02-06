Crazy deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G available at 53% off; price can drop to 16940 on Amazon
Amazon is offering a 53 percent discount on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G along with exchange and bank offer. Check price details here.
Amazon is offering an unbelievable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. With the help of the offers today, you can grab the smartphone worth Rs. 74999 for just Rs. 16940! Sounds unrealistic? The offers have made the super premium smartphone come under the budget segment. Here is how you can claim the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in Cloud Mint colour under Rs. 17000.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to Rs. 16940 on Amazon
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 53 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 34990 from Rs. 74999. Other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers.
If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 18050. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 16940. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.
Meanwhile, the only bank offer being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.
How to grab Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for Rs. 16940 on Amazon
Visit either the official website of Amazon or its mobile application.
Search for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
Select the storage and colour variant of the phone you want to buy.
If you want to avail the phone on exchange, then click on With Exchange tab on Amazon's website or app, then provide all the details you are being asked for.
Now, click on Buy Now and complete the payment making process. You can avail the bank offer on the phone while making payment.
