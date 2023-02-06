Crazy deal! Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G available at 53% off; price can drop to 16940 on Amazon

Amazon is offering an unbelievable deal on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. With the help of the offers today, you can grab the smartphone worth Rs. 74999 for just Rs. 16940! Sounds unrealistic? The offers have made the super premium smartphone come under the budget segment. Here is how you can claim the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the phone in Cloud Mint colour under Rs. 17000.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G price drops to Rs. 16940 on Amazon

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint color is available at a discount of 53 percent on Amazon today. With the help of the discount, the price of the phone has come down to Rs. 34990 from Rs. 74999. Other than the discount, the rate of the phone can further be brought down. All you need to do is opt for the exchange and bank offers.

If you have an older phone to exchange, you will be able to save more on the phone. With the help of the exchange offer, you will be able to bring down the price of the phone by up to Rs. 18050. If you avail both the discount and the exchange offer, the price of the phone can be reduced to up to Rs. 16940. But, it needs to be noted here that the reduction in the price on exchange depends upon the model of the phone you will be exchanging and its working condition.

B08VB2MRF8

Meanwhile, the only bank offer being offered on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.