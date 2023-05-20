Croma sale cuts iPhone 14 price to new low; Check deal now

The iPhone 14 is, more or less, a replica of iPhone 13. They look almost the same. Can't deny it! So, while that may be true in terms of design, but the rest of the details are worth considering. The iPhone 14 has a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and of course, more years of iOS support. Not enough for you? Then let us tell you that the iPhone 14 review by HT Tech found that it definitely gives you a major camera upgrade. And now, you can buy this premium phone with a big discount!

Croma is currently hosting its Apple Days Sale, which is offering a bunch of exciting deals on a wide range of Apple products. Luckily, iPhone 14 has also seen a massive discount that will leave you pleasantly surprised. Know this iPhone 14 deal in detail.

iPhone 14 Price cut

Without any worries, you can pick the Apple iPhone 14 in blue colour variant at the price of Rs. 70990 from Croma for its 128GB memory variant with a flat Rs. 8910 discount. It was earlier priced at Rs. 79,900 during the time of launch. With a quick glance at the other online deals on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, we have found that iPhone 14 is priced at one of the lowest prices for this colour variant on Croma. Moreover, you can find Starlight, Midnight, Purple, Yellow, and Red with the same discount on Croma.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDK8LKPJ

Bank offer: Besides this, you can get an additional Rs. 4000 discount. How? Just make your payments through the HDFC Bank credit card to avail this cashback. Overall, with this bank offer, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 12910 on your iPhone 14 model. This will bring down the price of the iPhone 14 128GB memory variant from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 66990.

Exchange offer: The deal becomes even more interesting with the exchange deal! However, you must check first if it is available in your area or not by entering the pin code. Once you see the option of "With Exchange" then simply tap on it and provide the essential details such as smartphone name, brand, and IMEI number to get the exact value of the exchange offer.

You should note that the exchange amount may vary depending on your mobile and its condition. For better understanding, if you exchange your iPhone 13 128GB variant for a new iPhone 14, then it will provide you with up to Rs. 41800 discount.