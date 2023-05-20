Croma sale cuts iPhone 14 price to new low; Check deal now

You can get an amazing iPhone 14 deal during the Croma Sale. Check the discount here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 20 2023, 19:37 IST
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Tech gadgets
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
iPhone 14
View all Images
iPhone 14 price drops to Rs. 66990 during the Croma sale. Check out the offers and discounts. (Pexels)

The iPhone 14 is, more or less, a replica of iPhone 13. They look almost the same. Can't deny it! So, while that may be true in terms of design, but the rest of the details are worth considering. The iPhone 14 has a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and of course, more years of iOS support. Not enough for you? Then let us tell you that the iPhone 14 review by HT Tech found that it definitely gives you a major camera upgrade. And now, you can buy this premium phone with a big discount!

Croma is currently hosting its Apple Days Sale, which is offering a bunch of exciting deals on a wide range of Apple products. Luckily, iPhone 14 has also seen a massive discount that will leave you pleasantly surprised. Know this iPhone 14 deal in detail.

iPhone 14 Price cut

Without any worries, you can pick the Apple iPhone 14 in blue colour variant at the price of Rs. 70990 from Croma for its 128GB memory variant with a flat Rs. 8910 discount. It was earlier priced at Rs. 79,900 during the time of launch. With a quick glance at the other online deals on popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, we have found that iPhone 14 is priced at one of the lowest prices for this colour variant on Croma. Moreover, you can find Starlight, Midnight, Purple, Yellow, and Red with the same discount on Croma.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDK8LKPJ

Bank offer: Besides this, you can get an additional Rs. 4000 discount. How? Just make your payments through the HDFC Bank credit card to avail this cashback. Overall, with this bank offer, you can get a discount of up to Rs. 12910 on your iPhone 14 model. This will bring down the price of the iPhone 14 128GB memory variant from Rs. 79900 to Rs. 66990.

Exchange offer: The deal becomes even more interesting with the exchange deal! However, you must check first if it is available in your area or not by entering the pin code. Once you see the option of "With Exchange" then simply tap on it and provide the essential details such as smartphone name, brand, and IMEI number to get the exact value of the exchange offer.

You should note that the exchange amount may vary depending on your mobile and its condition. For better understanding, if you exchange your iPhone 13 128GB variant for a new iPhone 14, then it will provide you with up to Rs. 41800 discount.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 May, 19:33 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Croma sale cuts iPhone 14 price to new low; Check deal now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets