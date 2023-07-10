Deal delight! iQOO 9 price plunges by 34% ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale

If your daily phone usage includes gaming for long hours and graphic-intensive work, then this iQOO 9 5G deal may tick all the checkboxes. Interestingly, the deal comes just ahead of one of the biggest sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day. Although the sale will begin on July 15 in India and will last till July 16. However, if waiting till the time of sale is not on the cards, then this iQOO deal will not let you down! Instead, with a whopping discount on iQOO 9 5G, you have a chance to take it home without paying more than you can afford. Let's have a close look at this iQOO 9 5G price drop ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

iQOO 9 5G price cut

iQOO 9 5G has seen a steep discount of 34 percent! As per the listed price of iQOO 9 5G on Amazon, it used to be available at Rs. 49990. Right now, it is available for just Rs. 32990. This delightful deal doesn't end here!

Bank Offers: On this deal, you can also save a flat Rs. 1250 through aninstant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. It will help you to save a promising amount.

Exchange offer: If you want to save even more and get it at an affordable price, then you should go with the exchange deal. With up to Rs. 27950 on offer, Amazon brings an exchange deal for you too if you trade-in an old smartphone for iQOO 9 5G. However, it must be noted that the exchange value solely depends on the resale value of your old smartphone. So, you must check the available discount before proceeding with the deal.

iQOO 9 5G: Why should you buy it?

At this affordable price, the iQOO 9 5G features a 6.56-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2376×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

If you are concerned about the photography, iQOO 9 5G takes care of it with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP GIMBAL primary camera, a 13MP super wide-angle camera, and a 13MP 50MM Professional Portrait camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera. Everything is backed by a 4350mAh battery. It also supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, connectivity, and a fingerprint sensor.