Deal delight! iQOO 9 price plunges by 34% ahead of Amazon Prime Day sale

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can take iQOO 9 5G home with a whopping 34 percent discount. Check out this deal in detail.

Jul 10 2023, 18:25 IST
iQOO 9T Short Review: Performs like no other but spoilt by ONE issue
iQOO 9T
1/6 The iQOO 9T uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and that results is fast performance that is sustained for longer periods. The phone runs cool for longer periods as well. You get LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
2/6 iQOO 9T offers a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. This is a good display by all means but it lacks the variable refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iQOO 9T
3/6 The iQOO 9T gets IP52 rating for water and dust resistance. You get a dual-tone glass back finish with curved edges. The display is flat. It is heavy but comfortable to hold nonetheless. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
4/6 iQOO 9T gets a 50MP + 13MP + 12MP triple camera setup. This is a capable camera setup under all lighting conditions, giving bright and saturated photos. However, it overdoes the enhancements and many photographers won't like that. The selfie camera is an average performer too, it struggles to deal with light. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
5/6 iQOO 9T gets a 4700mAh battery that makes the phone easily last an entire day and then have some. You get iQOO's 120W charging solution that takes just over 20 minutes to do a 0-100 percent charge. No wireless charging here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
6/6 iQOO 9T still uses Vivo's rough-around-the-edges FunTouch OS 12 based on Android 12. It's clunky, riddled with adware, and lacks the sophistication you expect from a flagship Android phone.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iQOO 9
Massive iQOO 9 price cut announced on Amazon. (iQOO)

If your daily phone usage includes gaming for long hours and graphic-intensive work, then this iQOO 9 5G deal may tick all the checkboxes. Interestingly, the deal comes just ahead of one of the biggest sales of the year, Amazon Prime Day. Although the sale will begin on July 15 in India and will last till July 16. However, if waiting till the time of sale is not on the cards, then this iQOO deal will not let you down! Instead, with a whopping discount on iQOO 9 5G, you have a chance to take it home without paying more than you can afford. Let's have a close look at this iQOO 9 5G price drop ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale.

iQOO 9 5G price cut

iQOO 9 5G has seen a steep discount of 34 percent! As per the listed price of iQOO 9 5G on Amazon, it used to be available at Rs. 49990. Right now, it is available for just Rs. 32990. This delightful deal doesn't end here!

Bank Offers: On this deal, you can also save a flat Rs. 1250 through aninstant discount on HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions on the minimum purchase value of Rs. 15000. It will help you to save a promising amount.

Exchange offer: If you want to save even more and get it at an affordable price, then you should go with the exchange deal. With up to Rs. 27950 on offer, Amazon brings an exchange deal for you too if you trade-in an old smartphone for iQOO 9 5G. However, it must be noted that the exchange value solely depends on the resale value of your old smartphone. So, you must check the available discount before proceeding with the deal.

iQOO 9 5G: Why should you buy it?

At this affordable price, the iQOO 9 5G features a 6.56-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2376×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

If you are concerned about the photography, iQOO 9 5G takes care of it with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP GIMBAL primary camera, a 13MP super wide-angle camera, and a 13MP 50MM Professional Portrait camera with 2x optical zoom. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera. Everything is backed by a 4350mAh battery. It also supports WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, connectivity, and a fingerprint sensor.

