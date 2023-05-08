Deal of the day! iPhone 14 Plus price cut to 53299 from 89900, but you better hurry

iPhone 14 Plus is available for a limited time on Amazon with a massive discount. The sale is about to end.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 08 2023, 11:34 IST
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Quick Look: Big screen experience for iPhone fans
image caption
1/5 The iPhone 14 Plus starts at a price of Rs. 89,900 for the base 128GB variant. You get it is the same colour variants as the iPhone 14. And the display notch is still present. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets two 12MP cameras on its back (main and ultrawide). Sensor shift stabilisation and Photonic Engine promise better photography and videography on the iPhone. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
3/5 iPhone 14 Plus gets a big battery which Apple promises to deliver the best battery life on any iPhone. The 6.7-inch display also makes the phone almost as big as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
4/5 The iPhone 14 Plus relies on the A15 Bionic chip with the 5-core GPU and 6GB RAM. That makes it as powerful as last year's iPhone 13 Pro Max. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/5 The main reason to get the iPhone 14 Plus is its 6.7-inch display. Apple is still using a 60Hz OLED panel with support for Dolby Vision support. Not the smoothest display yet and the display notch is still present here. That 2000 nits of peak brightness is also not present here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
View all Images
Amazon's amazing offer has reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Plus to just Rs. 53299! Here’s how you can get it. (Pexels)

Amazon is presently running its Great Summer Sale, but act fast if you've got your eye on buying a premium Apple smartphone. The sale concludes today, May 8th. During this sale, one of the eye-catching deal is on the non-Pro version of the iPhone 14, which boasts a 6.7-inch display for the first time. Take advantage of this amazing discount on a top-of-the-line smartphone by checking out the iPhone 14 Plus offer details on Amazon. You can save a huge amount and still get a premium iPhone. Read on to know details of the iPhone 14 Plus deal.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

Currently listed at Rs. 89900 on Amazon, the retail price of the iPhone 14 Plus 128GB may seem high, but there's a surreal discount available right now. The Great Summer Sale offers a flat 15% off on the Plus iPhone, bringing the price down to just Rs. 75999, without any need for exchange deals or bank offers. However, if this still doesn't meet your budget, you can reduce the price even further with a little extra effort.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDK62STN

Amazon is also providing some excellent bank offers, including a massive discount of Rs. 1000 with Kotak Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI transactions. This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down even further, to just Rs. 74999.

iPhone 14 Plus with the exchange offer

Moreover, Amazon also has some cool exchange offers. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Just visit either the website of Amazon and search for the iPhone 14 Plus and select the colour and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on “Buy with Exchange” and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount. You can get up to Rs. 21700 off via this exchange deal.

Price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal can help you get the iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs. 53299. However, the discounted price will vary depending on the condition of your old smartphone, hence, you should check its value beforehand.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 May, 11:34 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Deal of the day! iPhone 14 Plus price cut to 53299 from 89900, but you better hurry
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

gta_4
GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
Nothing Phone
Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
keep up with tech

Gaming

The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid

    Trending News

    GTA V PC Cheats: Top 10 GTA V PC cheat codes
    gta_4
    Good news for iPhone users! Here are 10 iOS 17 features expected to be announced at WWDC
    Web_capture_20-5-2022_12853_pixabaycom_16530288545
    Nothing Phone 1 vs Phone 2: From price, chip, battery to camera, check what is expected
    Nothing Phone
    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets