Deal of the day! iPhone 14 Plus price cut to 53299 from 89900, but you better hurry

Amazon is presently running its Great Summer Sale, but act fast if you've got your eye on buying a premium Apple smartphone. The sale concludes today, May 8th. During this sale, one of the eye-catching deal is on the non-Pro version of the iPhone 14, which boasts a 6.7-inch display for the first time. Take advantage of this amazing discount on a top-of-the-line smartphone by checking out the iPhone 14 Plus offer details on Amazon. You can save a huge amount and still get a premium iPhone. Read on to know details of the iPhone 14 Plus deal.

iPhone 14 Plus price cut

Currently listed at Rs. 89900 on Amazon, the retail price of the iPhone 14 Plus 128GB may seem high, but there's a surreal discount available right now. The Great Summer Sale offers a flat 15% off on the Plus iPhone, bringing the price down to just Rs. 75999, without any need for exchange deals or bank offers. However, if this still doesn't meet your budget, you can reduce the price even further with a little extra effort.

Amazon is also providing some excellent bank offers, including a massive discount of Rs. 1000 with Kotak Credit and Debit Card Non-EMI transactions. This brings the price of the iPhone 14 Plus down even further, to just Rs. 74999.

iPhone 14 Plus with the exchange offer

Moreover, Amazon also has some cool exchange offers. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. Just visit either the website of Amazon and search for the iPhone 14 Plus and select the colour and size variant you want to buy. If you have an old smartphone to exchange, you can click on “Buy with Exchange” and provide the essential details such as brand, model, and IMEI number to get the exact amount of discount. You can get up to Rs. 21700 off via this exchange deal.

Price cut, bank offers, and exchange deal can help you get the iPhone 14 Plus for just Rs. 53299. However, the discounted price will vary depending on the condition of your old smartphone, hence, you should check its value beforehand.