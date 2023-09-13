Delightful deal on Amazon! Grab iPhone 11 with a massive price cut

Apple launched a number of new products yesterday, but they are very expensive. If you are looking for a premium smartphone from Apple that does not cost too much, then you can take a look at iPhone 11. In fact, this Amazon deal is irresistible. Amazon is offering a staggering iPhone 11 price cut. Check out the features of this iPhone.

iPhone 11 Specifications:

iPhone 11 features an A13 Bionic chip with a third-generation Neural Engine which gives you an excellent experience as a user and helps the handset work fast and smoothly. It has a screen size of 6.1 inches to give an amazing viewing experience. The iPhone 11 boasts a gorgeous all-screen Liquid Retina LCD that is water resistant up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. Not just this the smartphone also comes with a powerpack dual camera of 12MP each and also a 12 MP front camera for amazing selfies and Photography. In iPhone 11 you get iOS 14 as the operating system to make the device more worthy. With this product on Amazon, you also get Lightning Cable inside the box.

Initial discount:

Amazon is offering a 26% initial discount, making it available to you for just Rs. 36990 instead of 49900. You can further reduce the price of the iPhone 11 by availing of exciting exchange offers and bank benefits on the smartphone.

Exchange Discount:

You can get a staggering Rs. 24900 off on the price of the iPhone 11 if you exchange your old smartphone. You should note that the exchange amount depends on the brand, model, and condition of your old smartphone, as well as the exchange availability in your area.

Bank offer:

Not just exchange and initial discounts but Amazon also offers bank discounts with which you can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

You can get a 5% Instant Discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card Transactions. Minimum purchase value Rs. 1000.