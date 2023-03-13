    Trending News

    Delightful deal on Google Pixel 7 5G! Price crashes to 33999 from 59990 in Flipkart sale

    The Google Pixel 7 5G price has crashed to Rs. 33999 from its market price of Rs. 59999. Here are the offers that you can opt for on Flipkart.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 13 2023, 18:15 IST
    Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
    image caption
    1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    image caption
    5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
    6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Google Pixel 7
    View all Images
    Get Google Pixel 7 worth Rs. 59999 for just 33999 on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

    Amid the speculations of Google launching the Pixel 7a in May, the price of its latest Pixel 7 series has dropped on Flipkart. Google launched the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in 2022 and now the phones are available with discounts and other offers on various ecommerce platforms. If you are planning to buy a stylish looking, feature-rich smartphone, the Flipkart offer on Google Pixel 7 5G is something to be grabbed before it ends. Here is how you can grab the Google Pixel 7 5G at a reduced price of Rs. 33999.

    Google Pixel 7 5G price cut on Flipkart

    Google Pixel 7 5G offers an amazing camera performance. If you love clicking pictures, you can grab the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 with a discount on Flipkart. The ecommerce website is offering a 5 percent discount on the phone. After the discount, the phone worth Rs. 59999 can be availed for Rs. 56999.

    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    You can also opt for the exchange and bank offers on the phone to reduce the price by another big amount. In order to avail the exchange offer on the Pixel 7, you will have to exchange your old smartphone to get a further reduction of up to Rs. 23000 on the phone. However, it can be noted that the price reduction on exchange depends on the model of the phone you will be exchanging and the details you will be providing about the phone on the ecommerce website.

    Once you avail the discount and the exchange offer, the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Google Pixel 7 worth Rs. 59999 can be purchased for Rs. 33999. Flipkart is also offering several bank offers on the Google Pixel 7 5G.

    B0BJL8H3QY

    Not willing to opt for the exchange offer? You can opt for the exchange to avail several cost benefits. It will help you in reducing the cost of the phone by up to a whopping Rs. 23000. Secondly, exchanging your older phone also contributes a bit in solving environmental issues as companies can recycle the old phones as well as put them back in the market as refurbished phones.

    First Published Date: 13 Mar, 18:15 IST
