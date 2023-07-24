Sale! Get a whopping 46% discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Smartphones have become a daily necessity for everyone, from children to mature adults. We can not even imagine a day without them. With smartphones rolling out new features all the time, there is always an urge to upgrade our smartphone and get a fancy new one with all the bells and whistles. If you have the same urge, then it could be your chance to get a premium smartphone with a huge discount as Flipkart is offering a massive price cut on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Know why this deal is so alluring and the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs:

The Samsung S21 FE features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. This premium Samsung smartphone also comes with a powerful Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a camera with a telephoto lens. The Smartphone comes with a 4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. With the smartphone you get a triple camera setup of 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (OIS). Additionally, the 32 MP front camera on this device enables you to take amazing selfies with colourful images. You can save more on this Flipkart deal through other offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Flipkart Initial Discount:

Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 46% making the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE fall to Rs. 39999 from Rs. 74999. Flipkart is offering an exchange deal and several banks offers that can further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Exchange Deal:

Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal where you can grab up to ₹36600 off. Remember that the discount on the exchange deal depends upon the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank Offers:

On Flipkart you also get several bank offers which will help you to reduce the price even more. Here is the list of available bank offers:

1. You can get 10% Cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card.

2. You can also get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.