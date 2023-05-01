Discount bonanza! iPhone 14 to get 'Biggest Deal' in Amazon's Great Summer Sale

Apple iPhone 14 will get the "biggest deal" during Amazon's Great Summer Sale which will start on May 4, 2023. Here is all you need to know about the big discount.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 01 2023, 14:20 IST
Best Tech Gifts: iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, more
Tech gadgets
1/7 If you are looking for some interesting and premium gadget ideas, then here are some of the best ones available. From smartwatches, and phones to earbuds, this list has almost everything for you. We have curated a short list of gadgets that will help you in finding exactly what you want. From iPhone 13, iPhone 14 to Apple Watch SE – check the list here. (HT Tech, Pexels)
iPhone 14
2/7 iPhone 14: The latest smartphone by Apple can be one of the best choices as a gift. The iPhone 14 is packed with all the latest Apple tech such as a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display, A15 Bionic chipset, a great 12MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup, 4K video recording, 5G support and even the classic Face ID. Currently, you can buy the 128GB variant for Rs. 70999 instead of Rs. 79900 on Flipkart. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/7 iPhone 13: If you are thinking about the price, then don't worry too much about that as Flipkart is offering flat Rs. 5000 off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 61999.  (HT Tech)
image caption
4/7 Apple Watch SE: Apple Watch SE comes with a Retina OLED display, syncs everything from music, podcasts and audiobooks and keeps note of their heart rate and other vitals. It can also help you to organize your work better and reduce screen time. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen can be purchased for Rs. 28405.   (HT Tech)
AirPods Pro 2nd Gen
5/7 Airpods (3rd Gen): Airpods (3rd Gen) are currently available at a price of Rs. 20580 on Amazon and Flipkart. These Airpods 3rd Gen comes with a Lightning charging case and is rated with IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Apple says that AirPods offers up to 30 hours of listening time with a charging case.  (HT Tech)
image caption
6/7 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: It comes with active noise cancellation, an auto-switch feature, and up to 20 hours of battery life. How much do they cost? Currently, you can find them for just Rs. 6789 on Amazon with a whopping 51 percent discount. (HT Teh)
image caption
7/7 The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 is the best alternative of the iPhone 14. It packs the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup, 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate, and a lot more premium features. Currently, you can get it for Rs. 79999 (HT Tech)
iPhone 14
View all Images
Check iPhone 14 deal in Amazon's Great Summer Sale here. (HT Tech)

Amazon has announced the Great Summer Sale on its platform, which will offer amazing deals on smartphones ranging from budget segment to super premium handsets. The sale will start on May 4, 2023 at 12 PM and apart from smartphones, it will offer discounts on laptops, home appliances and more. Notably, if you are an Amazon Prime member you will be able to access the sale earlier. It can be known that the sale will begin 12 hours early for the Prime members.

As per the teaser of the sale, Apple iPhone 14 will get the "biggest deal" of the sale and it will be available at the lowest price on Amazon. The e-commerce platform has also announced bank offers that will be available during the sale. These include 10% instant savings for ICICI and Kotak Bank card holders. The page has not yet revealed the exact discounts, and at what price the iPhone 14 will be available, but you can click on the notify button to get the notification when the offer rolls on.

Apart from the iPhone 14, Amazon has revealed biggest deals on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Realme Narzo N55, iQOO Neo 6 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro and more. As per the information, during the sale, buyers will get up to 60 percent off on TV and appliances category. The sale will also offer exchange offers and no-cost EMI buying option to the users.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 (128GB storage variant) is currently available on Amazon at a discount of 10 percent for Rs. 71999 against its retail price of Rs. 79900. You can opt for exchange and bank offers too to further bring down the cost of the phone. Your older phone can fetch you up to Rs. 25000 off on the phone. On combining both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 14 can reduce to Rs. 46999.

B0BDK8LKPJ

Notably, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the A15 Bionic Chipset and gets a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display. It also features a dual rear camera of 12MP each and a front camera of 12MP. The phone also offers amazing battery life.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 01 May, 14:19 IST
Tags:
Home Mobile News Discount bonanza! iPhone 14 to get 'Biggest Deal' in Amazon's Great Summer Sale
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets