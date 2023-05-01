Discount bonanza! iPhone 14 to get 'Biggest Deal' in Amazon's Great Summer Sale

Amazon has announced the Great Summer Sale on its platform, which will offer amazing deals on smartphones ranging from budget segment to super premium handsets. The sale will start on May 4, 2023 at 12 PM and apart from smartphones, it will offer discounts on laptops, home appliances and more. Notably, if you are an Amazon Prime member you will be able to access the sale earlier. It can be known that the sale will begin 12 hours early for the Prime members.

As per the teaser of the sale, Apple iPhone 14 will get the "biggest deal" of the sale and it will be available at the lowest price on Amazon. The e-commerce platform has also announced bank offers that will be available during the sale. These include 10% instant savings for ICICI and Kotak Bank card holders. The page has not yet revealed the exact discounts, and at what price the iPhone 14 will be available, but you can click on the notify button to get the notification when the offer rolls on.

Apart from the iPhone 14, Amazon has revealed biggest deals on smartphones like Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Realme Narzo N55, iQOO Neo 6 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro and more. As per the information, during the sale, buyers will get up to 60 percent off on TV and appliances category. The sale will also offer exchange offers and no-cost EMI buying option to the users.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 (128GB storage variant) is currently available on Amazon at a discount of 10 percent for Rs. 71999 against its retail price of Rs. 79900. You can opt for exchange and bank offers too to further bring down the cost of the phone. Your older phone can fetch you up to Rs. 25000 off on the phone. On combining both the discount and exchange offer, the price of the iPhone 14 can reduce to Rs. 46999.

Notably, the Apple iPhone 14 runs on the A15 Bionic Chipset and gets a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display. It also features a dual rear camera of 12MP each and a front camera of 12MP. The phone also offers amazing battery life.