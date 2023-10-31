Diwali coming! Check out the top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000 that you can gift

If you are confused about what to gift to your dear ones this festive season, we are here to help you. Smartphones can be the best gifts that you can give to anyone during Diwali. It is not necessary that you should only look for premium smartphones. Even the budget and the mid-range smartphones have excellent features these days and that too at affordable rates. If you are a Vivo fan you can check out these 5 VIvo smartphones under 25000.

Vivo Y27

The Vivo Y27 is available in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone comes with a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup. For selfies, it features an 8MP front camera. This mid-range device features a 6.64-inch FHD+ Display, and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charging, for long battery performance. You can buy it for Rs.18999, but do check out the offers on it.

Vivo Y36

The Vivo model is available in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone features a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies. It comes with a 6.64-inch display. For long battery performance, this mid-range smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It is available on e-commerce platforms at a price of Rs. 21999, but you can check out the deals on it too.

Vivo Y17s

The Vivo Y17s comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, making it suitable for everyday use. The 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup allows you to capture beautiful photos, and the 8MP front camera handles your selfie needs. The 6.56-inch display offers a decent viewing experience, and the 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging ensures long-lasting use. This smartphone is priced at Rs.16999.

Vivo Y16

The Vivo Y16 is a budget-friendly smartphone. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera offer. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display to give you clear visibility. Additionally, Vivo Y16 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The Maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 15999.

Vivo Y22

The Vivo Y22 in Starlit Blue is another option with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This mid-range smartphone comes with a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD display that offers vibrant visuals and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The price of this Vivo model is Rs.18999.

