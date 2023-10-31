Icon

Diwali coming! Check out the top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000 that you can gift

Vivo smartphones under 25000: This Festive season, impress your loved ones with these Vivo smartphones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 31 2023, 23:46 IST
Infinix Zero 30, Xiaomi 12 Pro to Vivo V23 Pro - camera-heavy phones launched in 2023
top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000
1/5 Infinix Zero 30: The smartphone comes with a 108MP primary camera consisting of Optical Image Stabilization and EIS. It also has a  50MP front camera that captures sharp images. The smartphone also enables 4K video recording at 60 frames per second. It features a  6.78'-inch FHD+ 3D curved 10-bit AMOLED display and comes with a storage capacity of 8GB RAM + 128GB. The smartphone is priced at Rs.29999, but from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.24999. In addition, you can also avail bank offers for further discount. (Infinix)
top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000
2/5 Xiaomi 12 Pro: The smartphone features a triple-camera setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX707 lens, 50MP telephoto, and  50MP ultra-wide camera. Additionally, it has a 32MP front-facing camera. It features a 6.73'-inch WQHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by  Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.79999, however from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.41999. (HT Tech)
top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000
3/5 Vivo V23 Pro: It features a 108 MP main camera which is coupled with an 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro lens. It captures 4K videos at 30 frames per second. Additionally, it has a 50 MP front camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Processor. The smartphone retails for Rs.41990, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.32975, (HT Tech)
top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000
4/5 Realme Narzo 60 Pro: The smartphone comes with a 100MP ProLight OIS camera and a 16MP front camera which captures detailed images. It features a 6.7-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050. Realme Narzo 60 Pro originally retails for Rs. 26999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.23999. (Realme)
top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000
5/5 Oppo Reno 10 Pro: The smartphone features a 50 MP OIS main camera and 32MP  Sony IMX709 flagship sensor. It also comes with a 32 MP front camera. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display with 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor for smooth performance. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.44999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for Rs.39999. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000
Check out the top 5 Vivo smartphones under 25000. (Vivo Twitter)

If you are confused about what to gift to your dear ones this festive season, we are here to help you. Smartphones can be the best gifts that you can give to anyone during Diwali. It is not necessary that you should only look for premium smartphones. Even the budget and the mid-range smartphones have excellent features these days and that too at affordable rates. If you are a Vivo fan you can check out these 5 VIvo smartphones under 25000.

Vivo Y27

The Vivo Y27 is available in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone comes with a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup. For selfies, it features an 8MP front camera. This mid-range device features a 6.64-inch FHD+ Display, and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 44W flash charging, for long battery performance. You can buy it for Rs.18999, but do check out the offers on it.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Vivo Y36

The Vivo model is available in 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This smartphone features a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera for selfies. It comes with a 6.64-inch display. For long battery performance, this mid-range smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging. It is available on e-commerce platforms at a price of Rs. 21999, but you can check out the deals on it too.

Vivo Y17s

The Vivo Y17s comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, making it suitable for everyday use. The 50MP+2MP dual rear camera setup allows you to capture beautiful photos, and the 8MP front camera handles your selfie needs. The 6.56-inch display offers a decent viewing experience, and the 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging ensures long-lasting use. This smartphone is priced at Rs.16999.

Vivo Y16

The Vivo Y16 is a budget-friendly smartphone. It features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It comes with a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP front camera offer. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display to give you clear visibility. Additionally, Vivo Y16 comes with a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The Maximum retail price of this smartphone is Rs. 15999.

Vivo Y22

The Vivo Y22 in Starlit Blue is another option with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This mid-range smartphone comes with a 50MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP selfie camera. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD display that offers vibrant visuals and it comes with a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The price of this Vivo model is Rs.18999.

First Published Date: 31 Oct, 23:45 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon