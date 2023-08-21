Don’t pay full price! Grab Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with massive discounts

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered the best Android smartphone by many, owing to its flagship features, powerful hardware, and unique S-Pen capabilities. It is Samsung's top-end smartphone of the Galaxy S series and competes directly with the iPhone 14 Pro Max as the top smartphone that money can buy. Although it is only an iterative update over its predecessor, the new additions, namely the 200MP camera and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, make it a great option to upgrade to, especially from an older device.

So, if you've been combing the smartphone market for good deals on flagship phones, then know that you can grab the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at a reduced price, courtesy of discounts, bank offers, and exchange deals available on the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Discount

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available in three storage variants - 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The base Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage has an MRP of Rs. 149999, according to the Samsung India Store.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

However, buyers can take advantage of a massive Rs. 25000 discount and grab it for Rs. 124999. But that's not all. If you wish to reduce the price even further on this Samsung flagship smartphone, check out the other offers too.

Other offers

If you're upgrading from an old device or simply have an old smartphone lying around, you can take advantage of the exchange offers that Samsung is offering. This not only helps you to minimize the e-waste but also offers a monetary advantage while purchasing a new device. As part of the offer, Samsung is offering up to Rs. 59880 if you trade in your old smartphone. For example, if you wish to trade in an iPhone 12, you can get up to Rs. 38690 off on the price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

B0BT9CXXXX-1

However, do note that the discount depends on the model and condition of your old device, as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

To drive its price further down, you can also avail bank offers. Samsung is offering Rs. 8000 instant discount on HDFC Credit and Debit Cards. The offer is valid on EMI as well as full swipe transactions.