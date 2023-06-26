Early Amazon Prime Day deal on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is SIMPLY amazing

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still weeks away - the date is July 11. If you have the bandwidth to wait, then do so as the deals available then will be outstanding and the options would be plentiful. However, if you cannot wait, then we have a smartphone deal here for you that will make you take a second look. This early Amazon Prime Day deal is on the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is now available with a substantial discount.

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a discounted price of $999.99. This represents a substantial saving from its retail price of $1199.99, allowing you to save a flat 17 percent for the 256GB storage variant. However, please note that this deal is subject to availability, as stocks are limited.

Additionally, you have the opportunity to get some freebies such as 90 days of free Amazon Music while buying this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Why you should buy this

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably the best smartphone in the world today alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While Apple had launched it iPhone way back in September 2022, Samsung launched its S23 in February 2023.

It is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Running on the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 operating system, this smartphone boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display capable of reaching an impressive peak brightness of 1750 nits.

In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra raises the bar by offering a whopping 200MP sensor, a significant upgrade from its predecessor's 108MP camera. It also incorporates two 10MP telephoto cameras that support up to 100X digital zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. Moreover, it introduces Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology, ensuring exceptional image quality. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also enhances video stabilization with 2X wider OIS, resulting in smoother and steadier footage.