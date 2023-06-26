Early Amazon Prime Day deal on Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is SIMPLY amazing

If you are waiting for the Amazon Prime Day sale to buy a premium smartphone, then know that you don't have to. You can buy the amazing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra right now with a massive discount.

Updated on: Jun 26 2023, 22:20 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max CHALLENGES Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with this MAJOR camera upgrade
Apple iPhone
Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 15 lineup at the September event, and the leaks and rumours have been coming thick and fast. As per the latest detail, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in terms of camera performance. A recent report has revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get an optical zoom lens with 5-6x zoom capabilities.
iPhone 14 Pro Max
According to a report by MacRumours, the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones. Just a few weeks ago, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that Apple had chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.
image caption
MacRumours now report that this new periscope camera, which would be built into the telephoto lens, could offer 5-6x optical zoom, which is almost double the 3x zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only, according to reports.
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Advantages of Periscope camera: By redirecting light from the camera's aperture to align with the phone's body, periscope lenses enhance the camera's zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is particularly important for phones to remain pocketable and easy to carry.
iPhone 14 Pro Max
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10x zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope lens could feature 5x or 6x zoom, which beats the current 3x magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
View all Images
Early Amazon Prime Day brings down the price of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra to new low.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still weeks away - the date is July 11. If you have the bandwidth to wait, then do so as the deals available then will be outstanding and the options would be plentiful. However, if you cannot wait, then we have a smartphone deal here for you that will make you take a second look. This early Amazon Prime Day deal is on the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is now available with a substantial discount.

Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at a discounted price of $999.99. This represents a substantial saving from its retail price of $1199.99, allowing you to save a flat 17 percent for the 256GB storage variant. However, please note that this deal is subject to availability, as stocks are limited.

Additionally, you have the opportunity to get some freebies such as 90 days of free Amazon Music while buying this phone.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BT9FDZ8N-1

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Why you should buy this

The latest Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is arguably the best smartphone in the world today alongside the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While Apple had launched it iPhone way back in September 2022, Samsung launched its S23 in February 2023.

It is powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Running on the Android 13-based OneUI 5.1 operating system, this smartphone boasts a stunning 6.8-inch AMOLED display capable of reaching an impressive peak brightness of 1750 nits.

In terms of photography, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra raises the bar by offering a whopping 200MP sensor, a significant upgrade from its predecessor's 108MP camera. It also incorporates two 10MP telephoto cameras that support up to 100X digital zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP front-facing camera. Moreover, it introduces Adaptive Pixel Super HDR and Detail Enhancer technology, ensuring exceptional image quality. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also enhances video stabilization with 2X wider OIS, resulting in smoother and steadier footage.

First Published Date: 26 Jun, 22:20 IST
