Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 price plunges by 19%

Amazon will host its much-awaited Prime Day sale on July 11-12th. If you haven't got a Prime membership, then you should think about getting it now. However, did you know that there are already a huge number of deals that you can grab now, in the so-called early Prime Day sale? Whether you are looking for a new smartphone, earbuds, smartwatch, or a Kindle subscription – there are a lot of fascinating deals will save a lot of money for you and that means there is no need to wait for the actual Prime Day sale.

One of the eye-catching deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is now available at quite a reasonable price. If you are looking for a premium smartphone deal, then this is what you must consider. Check out the deal in below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale

Just ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, the e-commerce website has announced a steep discount on the premium phone. As per the price listing on Amazon, it comes for $899 - 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, in this deal, you can get it for just $729.99 and thereby save a flat $169.01. This translates to a saving of 19 percent.

The deal doesn't end here! Amazon is also offering a trade-in deal to let you save more. You can save up to $401.00 on Samsung Galaxy S23 with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device. However, the price may vary depending on the resale value of your old smartphone.

What does it have to offer at this price? Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and gets the promise of 4 OS updates. As far as photography is concerned, it features a 50MP primary camera coupled with 12MP and 10MP secondary cameras.