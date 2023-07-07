Early Amazon Prime Day deal: Samsung Galaxy S23 price plunges by 19%

Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, Samsung Galaxy S23 has witnessed a massive price cut. Check out this deal in detail.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 21:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13.
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display.
image caption
Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S23,
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S23 is available as an early Amazon Prime Day deal. Here is how much it will cost you. (HT Tech)

Amazon will host its much-awaited Prime Day sale on July 11-12th. If you haven't got a Prime membership, then you should think about getting it now. However, did you know that there are already a huge number of deals that you can grab now, in the so-called early Prime Day sale? Whether you are looking for a new smartphone, earbuds, smartwatch, or a Kindle subscription – there are a lot of fascinating deals will save a lot of money for you and that means there is no need to wait for the actual Prime Day sale.

One of the eye-catching deals is on the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is now available at quite a reasonable price. If you are looking for a premium smartphone deal, then this is what you must consider. Check out the deal in below.

Samsung Galaxy S23 deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale

Just ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, the e-commerce website has announced a steep discount on the premium phone. As per the price listing on Amazon, it comes for $899 - 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. However, in this deal, you can get it for just $729.99 and thereby save a flat $169.01. This translates to a saving of 19 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BT9DVZLZ-1

The deal doesn't end here! Amazon is also offering a trade-in deal to let you save more. You can save up to $401.00 on Samsung Galaxy S23 with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you trade in your old device. However, the price may vary depending on the resale value of your old smartphone.

What does it have to offer at this price? Samsung Galaxy S23 packs the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and gets the promise of 4 OS updates. As far as photography is concerned, it features a 50MP primary camera coupled with 12MP and 10MP secondary cameras.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 21:24 IST
