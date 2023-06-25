Early Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Galaxy S22 Ultra and more

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale, you have a chance to nab some very interesting smartphones such as Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 25 2023, 18:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
image caption
1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
image caption
5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
image caption
6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
Early Amazon Prime Day deals
View all Images
Early Amazon Prime Day deals: From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 7 to Pixel 6a - check these tempting deals. (HT Tech)

Early Amazon Prime Day deals: Do you know when the Amazon Prime Day sale first started? In July 2015, to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. It was introduced as a special event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering them a wide range of discounts and deals on various products. Since then, Amazon has continued to celebrate Prime Day annually, usually in the month of July.

For shopping enthusiasts, the good news is that Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates have finally been revealed. The shopping fest will be held on July 11 and July 12. The two-day sale will bring a perfect moment for the buyers to save huge amounts. The best part is that, even before it begins, you can find some early Amazon Prime Day deals! So, if you are looking for a smartphone and can't wait for Prime Day to roll around, then we have curated a list of tempting early Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals that are irresistible. From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Google Pixel 7, here are the top options.

Early Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23

Amazon is giving you a chance to save a flat 13 percent. You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price of $699.99 against its retail price of $799 as listed on Amazon.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Fan of foldable smartphones? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available with a 25 percent discount. Against its listed price on Amazon of $1799.99, you can nab it for just $1349.99. Plus, 80 days of free Amazon Music.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at a discounted price of $899.99. This represents a substantial saving from its retail price of $1299.99, allowing you to save a flat 31% for the 256GB storage variant.

B09SH7FDKT-1

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 can be purchased for $519.99 instead of $599 on Amazon. It also says that you can further save up to $401.00 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you opt for the trade-in deal.

B0BJLCK3YD-2

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a, last year's affordable Pixel phone is available with a discount of $19.01 on Amazon. This phone will cost you $329.99. Moreover, Amazon says that you can save up to $401.00 with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you go for the trade-in option.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jun, 18:41 IST
Home Mobile News Early Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Galaxy S22 Ultra and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets