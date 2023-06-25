Early Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals: Pixel 7, Pixel 6a, Galaxy S22 Ultra and more

Early Amazon Prime Day deals: Do you know when the Amazon Prime Day sale first started? In July 2015, to celebrate Amazon's 20th anniversary. It was introduced as a special event exclusively for Amazon Prime members, offering them a wide range of discounts and deals on various products. Since then, Amazon has continued to celebrate Prime Day annually, usually in the month of July.

For shopping enthusiasts, the good news is that Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates have finally been revealed. The shopping fest will be held on July 11 and July 12. The two-day sale will bring a perfect moment for the buyers to save huge amounts. The best part is that, even before it begins, you can find some early Amazon Prime Day deals! So, if you are looking for a smartphone and can't wait for Prime Day to roll around, then we have curated a list of tempting early Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals that are irresistible. From Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Google Pixel 7, here are the top options.

Early Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

Samsung Galaxy S23

Amazon is giving you a chance to save a flat 13 percent. You can now buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 at a discounted price of $699.99 against its retail price of $799 as listed on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Fan of foldable smartphones? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now available with a 25 percent discount. Against its listed price on Amazon of $1799.99, you can nab it for just $1349.99. Plus, 80 days of free Amazon Music.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is available at a discounted price of $899.99. This represents a substantial saving from its retail price of $1299.99, allowing you to save a flat 31% for the 256GB storage variant.

Google Pixel 7

The Google Pixel 7 can be purchased for $519.99 instead of $599 on Amazon. It also says that you can further save up to $401.00 on your new device with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you opt for the trade-in deal.

Google Pixel 6a

Google Pixel 6a, last year's affordable Pixel phone is available with a discount of $19.01 on Amazon. This phone will cost you $329.99. Moreover, Amazon says that you can save up to $401.00 with Amazon.com Gift Card credit when you go for the trade-in option.