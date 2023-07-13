Early Amazon Prime deal! Get huge discount on Apple iPhone 14: check offers

Amazon is offering early Prime Day sale offers on smartphones. Apple iPhone 14 is available with a huge price cut now. Check details here.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 13 2023, 17:46 IST
Get Apple iPhone 14 at a discounted price on Amazon. Check deals and offers here. (HT Tech)

Do you want a new premium smartphone urgently? We have found a great early Amazon Prime Day deal for you on Apple iPhone 14. The e-commerce giant is offering huge discounts on iPhones before the huge sale starts on July 15. Check out the phone's specifications and see if it meets your requirements.

The Apple iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a storage capacity of 256 GB. it is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU. It captures amazing pictures with its dual set camera of 12 MP each with 2x optical zoom out and digital zoom up to 5x. Additionally, it supports a battery life of up to 20 hours.

Check out the Amazon discounts and offers here.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Apple iPhone 14 discount

According to Amazon, The original price of the iPhone 14 is Rs.89900, however, you get it for only Rs.80999 on Amazon, giving a whopping discount of 10 percent.

B0BDJ6N5D6-1

This is not all, you can further reduce the price of the phone by availing exchange deal. Check out the deal in detail below.

Apple iPhone 14 offers

Trade in your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 27950 off. The exchange value solely depends on the model and the working condition of your old smartphone.

For an easy exchange, make sure your phone is working properly and it does not have any scratch or crack on the body. The company will examine the smartphone that you trade-in thoroughly and any discrepancy can lead to rejection.

Note that the exchange offer will be available after you enter your area pin code. The app will check if the offer is available in your location or not.

How exchange can be beneficial?

Exchanging old smartphones can get you various benefits as you can get a great exchange value for your old smartphone. Additionally, you can reduce the carbon footprint and contribute to saving the environment. And there is no need to keep cluttering the house with old objects that are no longer being used.

First Published Date: 13 Jul, 17:46 IST
