Early Black Friday Sale: Save $100 on iPhone 12 64 GB

Early Black Friday Sale: If you have been eyeing an Apple iPhone for long, but couldn't buy it because of your tight budget, then now is the time to do so. The Black Friday sale is nearing and various e-commerce platforms have already started rolling out various discounts on products including smartwatches, smartphones, and more. Currently, Walmart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 12 64 GB variant in its early Black Friday sale. Take a look at the iPhone 12 offer and features in detail.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Early Black Friday discount on iPhone 12

Walmart has slashed the price of the iPhone 12 by a significant amount. The initial price of the iPhone 12 listed on Walmart is $499, but after the discount, you can purchase it for just $399. This way you can save $100 on this deal. Please note that this iPhone is locked to the Straight Talk. This means the service provided in this iPhone 12 will be through Straight Talk only. So, if you don't have any issues with this service provider, then you can go ahead with this deal. If your budget is tight, you can also pay the amount of this premium smartphone in monthly installments. With the Affirm lending partner, you can pay $70.83 monthly for 6 months with an interest rate of 22.00% APR.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

iPhone 12 features

The iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing a visually immersive experience. Its durability is enhanced by the Ceramic Shield. This device is powered by the A14 Bionic chip ensuring seamless performance. It features a 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. This setup supports Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The 12MP True Depth front camera introduces Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording for stunning selfies. It comes with industry-leading IP68 water resistance. It also supports MagSafe accessories, facilitating easy attachment and faster wireless charging. Operating on iOS 14, the device showcases a redesigned Home screen with widgets. It also introduces the App Library, App Clips, and various other features, ensuring a user-friendly and dynamic interface.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!