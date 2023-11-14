Icon

Early Black Friday Sale: Save $100 on iPhone 12 64 GB

Early Black Friday Sale: Walmart is offering a $100 discount on iPhone 12 with Straight Talk service provider.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 18:49 IST
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Check out all the rumoured specs
iPhone 12
1/5 Apple recently launched its new iPhone 15, however, people are already talking about the iPhone 16 launch, which is slated for the Fall of 2024. This year, Apple has introduced a titanium chassis for its iPhone 15 Pro model and next year we may see the same titanium frame. iPhone 16 may also come with solid-state buttons that use haptic feedback. According to Tom’s Guide, the iPhone 16 Pro may feature a new capture button too. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 12
2/5 Apple with iPhone 16 may come up with a new camera setup. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to feature a tetraprism telephoto lens for improved zooming range. Its ultrawide lens may get an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP,which may significantly boost the camera performance. September 12, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo (REUTERS)
iPhone 12
3/5 Apple analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 16 Pro may feature the new A18 Pro system-on-chip that may come with new features. Additionally, Apple may adopt Wi-Fi 7 in the iPhone 16 Pro for faster download and upload speeds, as well as improved performance.(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (AFP)
iPhone 12
4/5 According to previous trends, the iPhone 16 Pro launch is expected to be in September. Right now, it's too early to come up with an exact date as the company is still working on the development, but it may well be on a Tuesday. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg (Bloomberg)
iPhone 12
5/5 Apple, after a long time, increased the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by $100. So, it may do the same with the iPhone 16 version, however, there is no surety of what prices Apple may impose. Well have to wait till the launch to confirm its specs and pricing.  REUTERS/Aly Song (REUTERS)
iPhone 12
You can also choose to pay in monthly installments to buy the iPhone 12 from Walmart. (Unsplash)

Early Black Friday Sale: If you have been eyeing an Apple iPhone for long, but couldn't buy it because of your tight budget, then now is the time to do so. The Black Friday sale is nearing and various e-commerce platforms have already started rolling out various discounts on products including smartwatches, smartphones, and more. Currently, Walmart is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 12 64 GB variant in its early Black Friday sale. Take a look at the iPhone 12 offer and features in detail.

Early Black Friday discount on iPhone 12

Walmart has slashed the price of the iPhone 12 by a significant amount. The initial price of the iPhone 12 listed on Walmart is $499, but after the discount, you can purchase it for just $399. This way you can save $100 on this deal. Please note that this iPhone is locked to the Straight Talk. This means the service provided in this iPhone 12 will be through Straight Talk only. So, if you don't have any issues with this service provider, then you can go ahead with this deal. If your budget is tight, you can also pay the amount of this premium smartphone in monthly installments. With the Affirm lending partner, you can pay $70.83 monthly for 6 months with an interest rate of 22.00% APR.

iPhone 12 features

The iPhone 12 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing a visually immersive experience. Its durability is enhanced by the Ceramic Shield. This device is powered by the A14 Bionic chip ensuring seamless performance. It features a 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras. This setup supports Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. The 12MP True Depth front camera introduces Night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording for stunning selfies. It comes with industry-leading IP68 water resistance. It also supports MagSafe accessories, facilitating easy attachment and faster wireless charging. Operating on iOS 14, the device showcases a redesigned Home screen with widgets. It also introduces the App Library, App Clips, and various other features, ensuring a user-friendly and dynamic interface.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 18:48 IST
