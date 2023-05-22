EPIC deal! Samsung Galaxy S23 in NEW Lime colour available with whopping discount

Samsung Store has rolled out an amazing deal on the latest Galaxy S23 in a Lime colour option. Read on to find a huge savings tip on this deal.

Updated on: May 22 2023, 13:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut has been announced on Samsung Store for the new Lime colour variant. (Samsung )

Samsung has recently launched a new colour variant of the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 5G in ‘Lime' shade. With this addition of a fresh lime colour option, Samsung has expanded the range of choice for consumers looking to buy the premium smartphone from the already available version in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 in Lime shade is not just about aesthetics! the Galaxy S23 is currently one of the best smartphones you can buy in its price range. We tested the Galaxy S23 at HT Tech and found that the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip performs much better and for longer periods without encountering any heating issues. Also, the One UI experience is highly polished, and the cameras are tuned exceptionally well. Overall, it is a nice package to get a premium experience.

If you are looking forward to getting this new shade of Galaxy S23, then the Samsung Store deal is worth checking. Read on to know how to nab this deal at the lowest price.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut on Samsung Store

As per the Samsung Store, the Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 89999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, in this Samsung deal the price drops to Rs. 74999. This way, you will be able to save Rs. 15000. The deal has bank offers too to further reduce the price. With an instant bank discount of Rs. 5000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, you can avail it for Rs. 69999.

B0BT9F9SJJ

Samsung has recently launched a new colour variant of the premium Samsung Galaxy S23 5G in ‘Lime' shade. With this addition of a fresh lime colour option, Samsung has expanded the range of choice for consumers looking to buy the premium smartphone from the already available version in Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender colours.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 in Lime shade is not just about aesthetics! the Galaxy S23 is currently one of the best smartphones you can buy in its price range. We tested the Galaxy S23 at HT Tech and found that the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip performs much better and for longer periods without encountering any heating issues. Also, the One UI experience is highly polished, and the cameras are tuned exceptionally well. Overall, it is a nice package to get a premium experience.

If you are looking forward to getting this new shade of Galaxy S23, then the Samsung Store deal is worth checking. Read on to know how to nab this deal at the lowest price.

Samsung Galaxy S23 price cut on Samsung Store

As per the Samsung Store, the Galaxy S23 is priced at Rs. 89999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. However, in this Samsung deal the price drops to Rs. 74999. This way, you will be able to save Rs. 15000. The deal has bank offers too to further reduce the price. With an instant bank discount of Rs. 5000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, you can avail it for Rs. 69999.|#+|

Exchange offer: The deal doesn't end here! With an exchange offer, it is set to become even sweeter. Samsung promises a discount of up to Rs. 35000 on your old smartphone depending on its brand and condition, allowing you to purchase the smartphone for just Rs. 34999. However, it is recommended that you check the trade-in value of your old smartphone beforehand, as you may not receive an offer as high as this.

First Published Date: 22 May, 13:59 IST
