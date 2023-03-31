Ever seen your iPhone bar turn red, blue, green or purple? KNOW what that means

If you use an iPhone, you would have seen the top bar change colors sometimes and turn red, blue, green or purple. All of these colors carry a specific meaning. Find out what.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 31 2023, 21:33 IST
iPhone tips: How to adjust iPhone 13 flashlight brightness- check this awesome feature!
iPhone 13 Pro
1/5 While nobody buys an iPhone 13 for its flashlight prowess, it is one of the features you get as a basic requirement. But sometimes the light can be too bright. But luckily, Apple also allows the users to control the brightness of its torch so if you have ever faced this issue, it is going to be a thing of the past. (REUTERS)
image caption
2/5 Most smartphones only give you the control to turn the flashlight on or off. But Apple takes it a step further by allowing you to adjust the brightness of the flashlight as well. It is a very useful feature, especially when the setting is too dark and you do not want to disturb anyone with a super bright light to their face. So, check out how to control it. (Pixabay)
iPhone 13 Mini price
3/5 The feature is a basic iPhone feature, yet many do not know about it. The reason is that it is still an advanced feature and is hidden behind a layer of simple features to allow the user their own pace and intuitiveness to get to it. (Apple)
iPhone 13 Pro
4/5 Do it this way: Go to the Control center screen. Next, locate the flashlight icon. Press and hold the flashlight button. (Pixabay)
A slider will pop up when you hold the button down. Slide up and down on the slider to adjust the brightness of the flashlight. That's it.
5/5 A slider will pop up when you hold the button down. Slide up and down on the slider to adjust the brightness of the flashlight. That's it. (AP)
iPhone red bar
View all Images
Know what the different colors on the iPhone top bar mean. (Apple)

Your iPhone might be trying to tell you something very important, but you may have been ignoring it all this while! Many users have recently been rushing to social media asking what does it mean when the iPhone top bar changes to a specific color. And surprisingly, a large number of users have no clue. But it is important to know this because the color code represents a specific action being conducted on your smartphone and if it is happening without your knowledge, you might have even been hacked. So, if you too have been wondering about it, know what it means exactly.

iPhone top bar changes color

If you have never experienced it, chances are that you're either a new user or not a heavy smartphone user. But even so, this information can save you one day because Apple is trying to alert you about specific actions being performed on your smartphone.

To know the exact issue we are talking about, it is located right where you find the time, your WiFi status and mobile signal and the battery icon. So, what does it mean when the bar turns red, blue, green or purple. It turns out Apple has shared the information on its website to let the users know about it. Check them below.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

iPhone bar turning red: When the iPhone bar turns red, it usually means that your screen is being recorded. If you are not recording your screen, it can also indicate ‘phone listening' while you have Ok Google turned on.

iPhone bar turning green: When the iPhone bar turns green, it means that you are on an ongoing call. This is important to note because if it is green without you being on a call, someone might have hacked into your phone and has hosted a spy call to eavesdrop on you.

iPhone bar turning blue: The bar turning blue can mean either of two things. First is that your iPhone is using screen mirroring, which happens when you share content to another device in real-life. Another instance is when an app is actively using your location.

iPhone bar turning purple: This means that your iPhone is using SharePlay to share content.

It is important to keep track of these signals as they indicate important background activity in your phone.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 21:31 IST
