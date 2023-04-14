Exciting Amazon offer lowers iPhone 14 Pro price to just 91999 from 129900

The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED display with Apple's ProMotion display technology offering 120Hz variable refresh rate, the highest ever seen in an iPhone. For the first time since the launch of iPhone X, Apple has heavily revamped the design of the iPhone with the introduction of Dynamic Island. It gets the new A16 Bionic processor, making it one of the most powerful smartphones in the market. So, if you've been searching for a smartphone which offers flagship performance, then the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the best options to go for.

Amazon is offering discounts, exchange offers and bank benefits on Apple's flagship which lowers its price by a huge amount! Check offer details here.

iPhone 14 Pro discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 129900 on Amazon, the iPhone 14 Pro could be in your pocket for just Rs. 91999! Here's how.

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 Pro to Rs. 119900, giving customers an initial discount of Rs. 9901. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 Pro trade-in offer

In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing trade-in offer live too. You can trade-in your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14 Pro! You can get up to Rs. 28000 off on the iPhone 14 Pro. Therefore, if you're able to avail yourself of the maximum exchange bonus offered, the iPhone 14 Pro could be yours for just Rs. 91999!

However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

iPhone 14 Pro Bank offers

Customers can get a flat Rs. 3000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card transactions. Also get 5 percent off up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.