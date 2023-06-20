Exciting deal live now on Samsung Galaxy M13! Know how you can avail amazing discounts

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 20 2023, 16:58 IST
Find the Samsung Galaxy M13 on sale at Amazon for a great price. (Samsung)
Samsung never disappoints when it comes to launching budget phones with premium functionalities and design. Samsung Galaxy M13 is one such budget smartphone that provides users with a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery, up to 12GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory with the triple camera setup of 50MP+5MP+2MP and 8MP front camera.

Does it sound exciting to you? We have brought you some good news!

Samsung Galaxy M13 is now available with a big discount on Amazon. Besides discounts, you can also take advantage of bank offers for additional savings.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M13 Discount

According to Amazon, the real selling cost of the Samsung Galaxy M13 for the 64 GB variant is Rs. 14,999. But, now with the aid of this amazing deal by Amazon, it isretailing at the price of Rs.10,999. Amazon is giving a 27 percent discount to its customers along with additional offers.

This offer is also available on Samsung Galaxy M12, 12 GB variant. The 128 GB Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone is priced at Rs. 17,999. Now, with a 28 percent discount, it retails at Rs. 12,999.

Keep on reading to avail exciting and pocket-saving bank offers for your new smartphone purchase.

Samsung Galaxy M13 Bank offers

You can easily get a 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on Yes Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on purchases of Rs.12,000. Additionally, if you have HSBC Card Credit Card, then you can avail of 5 percent cashback up to Rs.250 on a minimum purchase of Rs.1000.

Furthermore, you can also get an off on exchanging your old smartphone.

What are you waiting for?

This offer only lasts till 21st June! To take advantage of these discounts and offers, visit the Amazon website. Don't miss out on this amazing value-for-money deal.

First Published Date: 20 Jun, 16:58 IST
