Exciting deal on Google Pixel 7; Grab a hefty 24 percent discount

Amazon has brought buyers a fantastic deal on the latest Google Pixel 7 5G smartphone at a very reasonable price. With the huge discount, Amazon has given buyers an opportunity to save a big amount of their savings. The new Google Pixel 7 originally retailed at the price of Rs. 59,999, but it is now available at just Rs. 45,450.

It features a 6.3" FHD + OLED display, a Google Tensor G2 chipset, a 4355 mAh battery, 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM. It captures amazing quality pictures with dual rear set cameras - 50 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. If you want to buy a premium quality phone with exceptional performance capabilities, then the Google Pixel 7 can be the right fit for you.

Price Cut on Google Pixel 7:

Amazon is currently offering a big discount of 24 percent on the Google Pixel 7 in India. According to Amazon, the retail price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is Rs. 59,999. However, with the current offer, you can purchase the Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 45,450.

Bank Offers:

In addition to discounts offered, you can also benefit from bank offers. Customers with HDFC cards can get a Flat INR 1250 instant discount on HDFC bank card EMI with a Minimum purchase value of Rs.15000 and a 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC cashback credit card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.