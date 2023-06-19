Exciting deal on Google Pixel 7; Grab a hefty 24 percent discount

Amazon is offering a flat 24 percent discount on Google Pixel 7 5G.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 19 2023, 18:44 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro First Look: Google flagships are back in India
image caption
1/6 This is the Google Pixel 7, costing Rs. 59,999. The standard version has compact dimensions and a small display.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Both the Pixel 7 models rely on the Tensor G2 chipset which promises better AI performance, faster overall processing and better power efficiency.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 And this is the Google Pixel 7 Pro, costing Rs. 84999. A larger display, larger battery, and a third zoom camera are the extras you get here. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
4/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro uses Google's new Super Hi Res Zoom feature to improve magnification at all levels. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets a 5X optical zoom camera.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
image caption
5/6 The Pixel 7 gets a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate up to 90Hz, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 10Hz-120Hz OLED display. Face Unlock also comes to the Pixel 7 Pro. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
6/6 The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are available in various shades of green, white and black.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
View all Images
Amazon is currently offering a big discount of 24 percent on the Google Pixel 7 in India. (Google)

Amazon has brought buyers a fantastic deal on the latest Google Pixel 7 5G smartphone at a very reasonable price. With the huge discount, Amazon has given buyers an opportunity to save a big amount of their savings. The new Google Pixel 7 originally retailed at the price of Rs. 59,999, but it is now available at just Rs. 45,450.

It features a 6.3" FHD + OLED display, a Google Tensor G2 chipset, a 4355 mAh battery, 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM. It captures amazing quality pictures with dual rear set cameras - 50 MP wide-angle camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. If you want to buy a premium quality phone with exceptional performance capabilities, then the Google Pixel 7 can be the right fit for you.

Price Cut on Google Pixel 7:

Amazon is currently offering a big discount of 24 percent on the Google Pixel 7 in India. According to Amazon, the retail price for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is Rs. 59,999. However, with the current offer, you can purchase the Google Pixel 7 for just Rs. 45,450.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BJLCK3YD-1

Bank Offers:

In addition to discounts offered, you can also benefit from bank offers. Customers with HDFC cards can get a Flat INR 1250 instant discount on HDFC bank card EMI with a Minimum purchase value of Rs.15000 and a 5% instant discount of up to Rs. 250 on HSBC cashback credit card transactions with a minimum purchase value of Rs. 1000.

First Published Date: 19 Jun, 18:44 IST
