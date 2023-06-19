Exciting deal on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra; get a whopping 34% discount

Flipkart is presenting an incredible opportunity for smartphone buyers to buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone at a remarkably reasonable price. With a multitude of enticing deals, Flipkart has substantially reduced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, allowing customers to make significant savings on this premium smartphone.

Price Cut on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra:

Flipkart is currently offering a massive discount of 34 percent on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. According to the Flipkart listing, the retail price for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is Rs. 131,999. However, with the ongoing discount, you can now purchase the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for just Rs. 86,999.

Bank Offers:

In addition to the discounted price, you can also avail yourself of bank offers. Customers using an HDFC Bank Debit Card can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,250, while those using a Flipkart Axis Bank Card can avail of 5% cashback. Take advantage of these bank offers to further enhance your savings when purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Flipkart.

Specifications:

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, boasts a 6.8-inch AMOLED 2X Display, an S Pen, and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. You can capture breathtaking photos with its 108MP wide-angle camera, dual 10MP telephoto lenses, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and enjoy the Space zoom with 3x and 10x Dual Optical Zoom. If you desire a high-end smartphone with exceptional performance and photography capabilities, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is an excellent choice. Don't miss out on this incredible Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal and save big on your purchase today.