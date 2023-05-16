Exciting Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus deal rolled out on Flipkart! Check out the big discount

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus packs all the features of Galaxy S22 in a bigger form factor. (Samsung)

In today's fast-paced world, we rarely have the time to sit in front of the TV to watch all our favourite shows or sports. Instead, people love to binge-watch content on their smartphones while on the go. With the climax of TATA IPL 2023 approaching soon, it is the perfect time to buy a smartphone with a big screen. We have been searching the smartphone market for a device that offers flagship performance, great cameras, and a big display, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus promises to fulfill all these demands.

This premium smartphone from Samsung packs all the internals of the Samsung Galaxy S22 and that too in a bigger form factor. So, if you, like us, love phones with big screens, it could be one of the best options to go for. Not just that, with the reveal of Android 14 on the horizon, you can also experience all the new features coming to Android with the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

With Flipkart's offers, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has taken a dive and you can buy it right now for just Rs. 43749 on the e-commerce platform. Here's how.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Discount

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is originally priced at Rs. 101999 on Flipkart. However, Flipkart has announced an amazing offer where it can be yours for under Rs. 54999!

Flipkart is initially offering a massive Rs. 47000 discount on Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. After the discount, Samsung's flagship smartphone is available for just Rs. 54999. Moreover, you can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank benefits available on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Exchange Offer

Flipkart is also offering an amazing exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. You can get up to Rs. 30000 off on the price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus if you exchange your old smartphone. If you have an old smartphone that can get the maximum exchange rate, then you can grab the S22 Plus for just Rs. 24999!

Do note that the discount amount depends on the model and condition of your old smartphone as well as the exchange offer availability in your area.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Bank Offers

Customers can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on IndusInd Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. You can also get a 10% discount on Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card transactions. Moreover, get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank card transactions. Customers will also receive a surprise cashback coupon which is valid till November 2023.

