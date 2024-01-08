Exclusive offers on HONOR 90 5G during HONOR days sale on Amazon rolled out

HTech, a comprehensive solutions provider, is kicking off the new year with enticing offers on the recently launched HONOR 90 through the HONOR Days sale. Commencing on January 5th and running until January 10th, the HONOR Days promotion presents a range of exclusive deals, including discounts, bank offers, and no-cost EMIs on the highly acclaimed HONOR 90 5G, exclusively available on Amazon.

During HONOR Days, the HONOR 90 5G will be offered at an instant discount of flat INR 3000. Additionally, customers can avail of an instant bank discount of INR 3000 applicable to ICICI, SBI, and HDFC bank members across all cards. Alternatively, users have the option to receive an extra INR 5000 off on the exchange of old devices. Furthermore, a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months is available on all bank cards. With these combined benefits, users can acquire the 8GB+256GB variant for as low as INR 29,999, while the 12GB+512GB variant is priced at INR 31,999. Do note that on the INR 5000 offer, the exchange amount has some terms and conditions you should read.

B0CG1299WK-1

The HONOR 90 5G boasts cutting-edge AI technologies and innovations such as AI Vlog Master and a Quad-Curved Floating Display with 3840 Hz PWM Dimming technology. It incorporates groundbreaking hardware and software to cater to the always-on generation with personalized experiences and human-centric solutions. The device has received TÜV Rheinland Flicker-free certification for a comfortable viewing experience.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

For capturing moments with clarity, the HONOR 90 features a 200MP Main Camera, a 12MP Ultra-Wide/Macro Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera. The triple camera system enables 4K recording on multiple cameras, facilitating smooth transitions without interrupting the recording. Running on Android 13-based HONOR MagicOS 7.1, the HONOR 90 5G utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 Accelerated Edition 5G platform, offering advanced features like VoWiFi and delivering flagship-level performance. The device is powered by a 5000mAh battery for extended usage.

As a partner for selling Honor smartphones in India in collaboration with PSAV India, HTech says it aims to integrate global technology with India's distinct requirements and that it is committed to the "Make in India" initiative, contributing to technological evolution and innovation.