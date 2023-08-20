Eying the iPhone 15 Pro? Here is what you are likely to get

The countdown to the release of the Apple iPhone 15 launch has begun, with expectations soaring for the September 2023 launch. Four models are set to debut in the lineup: the standard iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 series will be launched with Apple seeing a big slowdown in sales in the US as well as a global smartphone slowdown. In effect, that means, Apple will have to make sure its Pro smartphones pack the kind of game-changer tech that fans have come to expect from the tech major rather than the relatively minor changes that have been rolled out over the last few years.

iPhone 15 Pro

Among these, the spotlight shines on the iPhone 15 Pro, anticipated to share the stage with the iPhone 15 Pro Max. These are expected to be Apple's star smartphones for this year. Although the official iPhone 15 Pro launch date hasn't been announced, looking at past patterns and rumours, experts predict it will follow in the steps of its predecessors on either September 12 or September 13.

Apple is reportedly planning a strategy shift in terms of pricing. With sources suggesting a higher price for the iPhone 15 Pro to boost the appeal of the more affordable iPhone 15, it's speculated that the starting price for the iPhone 15 Pro could be around $1,099. Diverse colours are also on the horizon, with four distinct shades likely for the iPhone 15 Pro.

Design

In terms of design, the iPhone 15 Pro is anticipated to maintain a similar size to the previous version, while sporting a new look. Leaks hint at titanium sides, enhancing strength and reducing weight compared to the current stainless steel frames. The iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to flaunt rounded rear edges for a comfortable grip, deviating from the sharp angles of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Camera and Performance Upgrades

Notable upgrades could include a periscope camera and a telephoto lens with variable zoom, potentially for a future photography-focused model. Apart from that, the iPhone 15 Pro's camera setup is projected to retain its predecessor's impressive quality, with a triple-sensor arrangement.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 Pro is poised to feature an A17 Bionic chipset, promising better performance and efficiency than its predecessor. This is expected to make it the fastest smartphone in the world.

An increase in RAM to 8GB is expected, accompanied by a larger battery of around 3,650mAh. A shift to USB-C charging and upgraded Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip capabilities are also on the horizon.

Apple's push into artificial intelligence is expected to begin with the iPhone 15 lineup, with the Health app likely to be the first to benefit from this focus.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro's screen size is predicted to remain at 6.1 inches, housing an integrated proximity sensor for an enhanced display experience.