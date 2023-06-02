Fantastic deal! iPhone 14 price slashed by huge amount! Should you buy it?

Apple iPhone 14 price has been cut and, since the design of the iPhone 14 is more or less similar to the iPhone 13, you would be wondering about which one to buy. So, budget-wise and use-wise, what will make more sense? To start with, it is worth noting that the iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset which makes its performance much faster and better. It also gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity whereas iPhone 13 offers Bluetooth 5.0. Not just these, the smartphone packs a larger camera sensor with a faster aperture, an action mode, satellite connectivity, crash detection mode and a great battery life.

The iPhone 14 becomes even more interesting when we get to know that its price has dropped to a new low. So, yes, iPhone 14 makes more sense to buy than iPhone 13 right now. Thanks to this Flipkart deal, you can purchase it at a reasonably affordable price. However, you need to know that it comes with some conditions attached that you need to fulfil to get it down to a reasonable price. Check out the iPhone 14 price cut deal here.

iPhone 14 price cut

Flipkart has rolled out this attractive discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, it is now available at the discounted price of Rs. 67999. This is the lowest price for an iPhone 14 and it is exclusively available for the Red colour variant. If you are looking for another colour, it may cost you around Rs. 70999.

In addition, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a special benefit. By using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, you can instantly save Rs. 4000 on your purchase. This brings the effective price of the iPhone 14 down to Rs. 63999.

Exchange deal: Flipkart is also providing an exchange offer where you can receive a significant discount of up to Rs. 33000 while trading in your old smartphone.

However, it is important to note that the value of the discount may be based on the specific device being exchanged. To maximize the benefit, it is recommended to ensure that the old smartphone is in good working condition and not too old.