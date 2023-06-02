Fantastic deal! iPhone 14 price slashed by huge amount! Should you buy it?

If you are planning to buy an iPhone, then this Flipkart deal on the iPhone 14 is something you should really check out. iPhone 14 price has been slashed by a massive amount.

| Updated on: Jun 02 2023, 10:19 IST
Why you should pick iPhone 14 Pro Max over other Apple iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 As most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you are confused which iPhone model you should opt for, then one of the best models of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the best choice- budget permitting. Here is why. (HT Tech)
2/6 Though the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, it can be currently purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB) on Flipkart. The iPhone 14  Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Less with exchange deal and bank offers. (HT Tech)
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Also, the  devices support emergency SOS and come with crash detection. (HT Tech)
4/6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. along with a front camera of 12 MP. Notably on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models come with a 48MP camera. (AFP)
5/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset or older chipset in other iPhone models. It is also splash, water and dust resistant and gets a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529). (HT Tech)
6/6 As can be seen, the difference is very much there. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your budget and your requirement. Notably, it is always better to go for the newest model because it will get Apple support for a longer period. (AFP)
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 price has been reduced to a new low with this Flipkart deal. (HT Tech)

Apple iPhone 14 price has been cut and, since the design of the iPhone 14 is more or less similar to the iPhone 13, you would be wondering about which one to buy. So, budget-wise and use-wise, what will make more sense? To start with, it is worth noting that the iPhone 14 gets the 5-core GPU A15 Bionic chipset which makes its performance much faster and better. It also gets Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity whereas iPhone 13 offers Bluetooth 5.0. Not just these, the smartphone packs a larger camera sensor with a faster aperture, an action mode, satellite connectivity, crash detection mode and a great battery life.

The iPhone 14 becomes even more interesting when we get to know that its price has dropped to a new low. So, yes, iPhone 14 makes more sense to buy than iPhone 13 right now. Thanks to this Flipkart deal, you can purchase it at a reasonably affordable price. However, you need to know that it comes with some conditions attached that you need to fulfil to get it down to a reasonable price. Check out the iPhone 14 price cut deal here.

iPhone 14 price cut

Flipkart has rolled out this attractive discount on the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14. Originally priced at Rs. 79,900, it is now available at the discounted price of Rs. 67999. This is the lowest price for an iPhone 14 and it is exclusively available for the Red colour variant. If you are looking for another colour, it may cost you around Rs. 70999.

In addition, Flipkart has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer a special benefit. By using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Cards, you can instantly save Rs. 4000 on your purchase. This brings the effective price of the iPhone 14 down to Rs. 63999.

Exchange deal: Flipkart is also providing an exchange offer where you can receive a significant discount of up to Rs. 33000 while trading in your old smartphone.

However, it is important to note that the value of the discount may be based on the specific device being exchanged. To maximize the benefit, it is recommended to ensure that the old smartphone is in good working condition and not too old.

First Published Date: 02 Jun, 10:19 IST
