Fantastic deal! Nab the iPhone 13 Mini now; Price cut lets you save a MASSIVE Rs. 26150

Gone are the days when you had to spend a fortune on buying a new iPhone. Today, with ecommerce platforms thriving, deals and discounts have become part and parcel of any smartphone that is older than a few months. And that's why there is no reason to compromise with a midrange smartphone when you can get a premium one at the same price. Right now, Amazon has a great iPhone 13 Mini price cut, which slashes the rate of its 512GB variant of the smartphone from Rs. 99900 to just Rs. 73750, including exchange offers. Surprised? Check out how to avail it.

iPhone 13 Mini price cut on Amazon

The price of the iPhone 13 Mini 512GB variant is listed on Amazon at Rs. 99900. However, there is a stunning discount on the smartphone. Under this iPhone 13 Mini price cut offer, you get a flat 5 percent discount. This is a cool Rs. 5000 off on the iPhone device. After this discount, you are only required to pay Rs. 94900. This part of the deal can be claimed without any exchange deals, bank offers or any other loophole. For many, this in itself would be an exciting offer. But if you still find this price a bit too much, you can slice off another large chunk of the price with the inclusion of the exchange offer.

Amazon also has an exchange offer of up to Rs. 21150 on the product. All you need is a smartphone in working condition to be eligible for this. But, not all smartphones will have a similar exchange value. The discount is based on the resale value of the smartphone and to get the entire amount, you might need an equally expensive smartphone. However, you will get some discount no matter which device you exchange. If you can manage to get the entire value of the exchange offer, then you can take the iPhone 13 Mini home for just Rs. 73750. This way you are saving a whopping Rs.26150. For more details, you can visit the Amazon website.

What to expect from the iPhone 13 Mini?

The iPhone 13 Mini features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 1200 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it has a 12MP selfie camera with retina flash. The deal has all the colors available. If you do not mind a smaller display, it is a very capable smartphone.