Father's Day deal! Samsung Galaxy S22 gets a massive price cut on Flipkart! Check offers

Father's Day is here and we were surprised to see this massive money-saving deal on the Samsung Galaxy S22 and could not very well ignore it!

By: HT TECH
Jun 16 2023, 12:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22
View all Images
Samsung Galaxy S22 price finds a significant discount on Flipkart. (Unsplash)

Father's Day is just two days away! In case you're still searching for a gift for your dad, brace yourself for an incredible money-saving opportunity on the Samsung Galaxy S22 that you simply cannot overlook. If your dad's phone requires an upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S22 deal is exactly what you've been waiting for. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has dropped significantly low, making it an option you should consider.

Why you should buy this phone? The Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset for fast performance. For photography, it boasts a 50MP wide primary camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and 12MP ultra-wide sensor for exceptional photography. A 10MP front camera is available for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy S22 also offers 4-year extended software support. What makes this flagship deal even more remarkable is the huge savings you can enjoy.

The Galaxy S22 offers almost all the features found in a high-end smartphone but at a significantly more affordable price, especially with Flipkart's substantial discount. Interestingly, you won't even need to trade in your old smartphone. That means, no hectic process of trade-in deal. Don't miss out on this opportunity as it has the potential to bring excitement and delight to your dad!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BD4KGS23-1

Samsung Galaxy S22 price cut deal details

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes at a retail price of Rs. 85999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, according to Flipkart's price listing. The e-commerce website is offering this premium Galaxy smartphone at a whopping discount of 40 percent in India. That means you can get the Samsung Galaxy S22 at a price of Rs. 50849. That's not all, you can save even more.

Bank Offers: You can get additional discounts including specific card offers, and exchange deals. On this device, you can get a Rs.1250 discount on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI transactions.

First Published Date: 16 Jun, 11:37 IST
