Festive Smartphone Deals: Top Budget Phones to Consider This Season

From never-before-seen discounts to the debut of new budget-friendly phones, this year's festive sale season is brimming with excitement.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 08:06 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Budget friendly Phones
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Budget friendly Phones
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Budget friendly Phones
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Budget friendly Phones
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Budget friendly Phones
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Budget friendly Phones
Upgrade your smartphone this festive season with these budget-friendly options featuring impressive features and irresistible discounts.

This year's festive sale season has brought with it an unprecedented level of excitement, with never-before-seen discounts and the debut of several new budget phones. In this article, we will explore some of the top smartphones with excellent features at great prices.

Realme Narzo N53 (4GB+64GB)

This smartphone is a standout choice, offering the fastest-charging technology in the sub-10K price range. The Narzo N53 boasts a 6.74-inch gaming display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI camera system for stunning photos, and an octa-core UNISOC T612 processor for a smooth user experience. With a massive 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging, it's available at an offer price of INR 7,999.

Moto G14 (4GB+128GB)

The Moto G14 is a chic budget option with a 5000mAh battery and 15W charging support. It features a UNISOC T616 processor and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display for immersive visuals. The 50MP rear camera with Quad Pixel technology ensures great photos. Available at an offer price of INR 8,499.

 

Realme Narzo 60x 5G (4GB+128GB)

This phone offers fast charging, a stylish design, and a 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted performance. With a 50MP AI camera and 8MP selfie camera, a 6.72-inch dynamic display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, it's a great choice. Prices start at INR 11,499 with an instant discount of INR 2000.

Redmi 12 5G (4GB+128GB)

This smartphone strikes a balance between performance and design. It features a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging, a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an IP53 rating for water resistance. The 50MP + 2MP primary camera and 8MP selfie camera provide excellent photo quality. Prices start at INR 11,999.

 

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (4GB+128GB)

This all-rounder smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor, it features a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary camera. Prices start at INR 11,990.

These smartphones offer a range of features and offer prices may vary across different selling platforms, so be sure to check your preferred retailer for the best deals.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 07:13 IST
