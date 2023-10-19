Festive Smartphone Deals: Top Budget Phones to Consider This Season

This year's festive sale season has brought with it an unprecedented level of excitement, with never-before-seen discounts and the debut of several new budget phones. In this article, we will explore some of the top smartphones with excellent features at great prices.

Realme Narzo N53 (4GB+64GB)

This smartphone is a standout choice, offering the fastest-charging technology in the sub-10K price range. The Narzo N53 boasts a 6.74-inch gaming display with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, a 50MP AI camera system for stunning photos, and an octa-core UNISOC T612 processor for a smooth user experience. With a massive 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging, it's available at an offer price of INR 7,999.

Moto G14 (4GB+128GB)

The Moto G14 is a chic budget option with a 5000mAh battery and 15W charging support. It features a UNISOC T616 processor and a 6.5-inch FHD+ display for immersive visuals. The 50MP rear camera with Quad Pixel technology ensures great photos. Available at an offer price of INR 8,499.

Realme Narzo 60x 5G (4GB+128GB)

This phone offers fast charging, a stylish design, and a 5000mAh battery for uninterrupted performance. With a 50MP AI camera and 8MP selfie camera, a 6.72-inch dynamic display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset, it's a great choice. Prices start at INR 11,499 with an instant discount of INR 2000.

Redmi 12 5G (4GB+128GB)

This smartphone strikes a balance between performance and design. It features a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging, a 6.79-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and an IP53 rating for water resistance. The 50MP + 2MP primary camera and 8MP selfie camera provide excellent photo quality. Prices start at INR 11,999.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G (4GB+128GB)

This all-rounder smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 6000mAh battery with 25W fast charging. Powered by the 5nm Exynos 1330 Processor, it features a dual-camera system with a 50MP primary camera. Prices start at INR 11,990.

These smartphones offer a range of features and offer prices may vary across different selling platforms, so be sure to check your preferred retailer for the best deals.