Flipkart Big Saving Days: iPhone 14 available with massive discount now

Amazon Freedom Sale may be over, but the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is on and if you are still looking for bargains, know that it too will end today. During the Flipkart Sale you can buy any items with huge discounts. Talking about the huge discounts, Flipkart in its sale, has slashed the price of the Apple iPhone 14. This iPhone is known for its amazing features, be it camera, display, battery, or chip. If you still do not own one and think it is too costly for you to afford, then this Flipkart deal is what you have been waiting for. Flipkart is offering a huge price cut on the iPhone 14. Before you proceed towards the deal check out the iPhone 14 specs.

Reasons to buy iPhone 14

In iPhone 14 you get all-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback. The smartphone comes with iOS 16 to enhance your iPhone 14 performance. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The iPhone 14 has an advanced camera system for better photos in any light. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera and 12MP Front camera. It comes with A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. It also has superfast 5G cellular capabilities. The iPhone 14 is available in six splendid colours on Flipkart that are Blue, Red, Midnight, Yellow, Starlight and Purple which enhances its stylish looks and appear alluring.

Discount:

In Big Saving Days Sales on Flipkart, you can save up to Rs. 10901 on Purchase of iPhone 14 as you get 13% initial discount making the price of the smartphone drop to Rs. 68999 from Rs. 79900.

Exchange Deal:

Flipkart is offering an exchange deal where you can get up to Rs. 61000 off. But remember that the exchange deal discount depends on the condition and resale value of the old smartphone you trade-in. You also need to verify your Pin code to check the availability of exchange deals in your area.

Bank offers:

You can save more on this Flipkart deal by taking advantage of the bank offers available on the online shopping site. Here we are listing all the available bank offer:

1. You can get 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card Transactions, up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

2. 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 1,250 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

3. 10% Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Debit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 500 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

4. 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card Transactions, up to Rs. 750, on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

5. 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 1,250 on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

6. 10% Instant Discount on Kotak Bank Debit Card & EMI Transactions, up to Rs. 500, on orders of Rs. 5,000 and above

7. Extra Rs. 500 off on ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions on Net Cart Value of Rs. 24,999 and above

8. Flat Rs. 3,000 off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced Rs. 50,000 and above

9. Flat Rs. 3,500 off on HDFC Bank Debit Card EMI Transactions on orders priced Rs. 50,000 and above

10. 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card

11. Rs. 250 Instant Discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI Transactions

12. Rs. 250 off on Kotak Bank Credit Card Non-EMI transactions

13. Rs. 500 off on ICICI Bank Debit Card Non-EMI transactions

14. Rs. 500 off on Kotak Bank Debit Card Non-EMI transactions