Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced; Check BIG deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, more

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale has been announced ahead of Independence Day. The sale will start on August 4 and continue till August 9. Grab amazing deals on smartphones like iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 13:07 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart will start its Big Saving Days sale on August 4. Check out amazing smartphone deals. ( HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Plus
Flipkart will start its Big Saving Days sale on August 4. Check out amazing smartphone deals. ( HT Tech)

It's the time of the month when we get to experience top deals on amazing brands ranging from smart devices, home appliances, other electronics, smartphones, and more. With Independence Day nearing, e-commerce sites offer great deals to help make our shopping experience affordable and fun. And this time around, you have a chance to save big on premium smartphones such as the iPhone 14, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Flipkart has finally announced its Big Saving Days sale which will take place between August 4 and August 9, 2023.

With the sale starting soon, Flipkart has revealed a list of 5G phones that will be on sale along will new launches.

List of 5G smartphones in sale

Flipkart has shared a sneak peek of discounted smartphones, however, they did not reveal the discounted price yet. According to Flipkart, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which normally retail for Rs. 68999 and Rs. 79999, but during the sale, they can be available at substantial discounts. The e-commerce website also might reveal the bank offers and exchange offers soon. As of now, it is also revealed that smartphone brands like Realme, Poco, and Oppo may also be available at discounted rates.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0BDJ1DFMT-1

One of the major smartphone brands, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, will also get a price cut during the sale. On Flipkart, the smartphone is priced at 59999, but buyers will be able to get it for much lower prices. The discounts will also be extended to other phones such as the Pixel 6A and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The actual discounted prices for these 5G phones will be revealed soon in the upcoming days or just before the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale event starts.

This is the perfect opportunity for people who are waiting for amazing smartphone deals. Keep an eye out on the Flipkart website for more information and price reveals as the website is likely to share more details on the discounts soon. Along with this, Flipkart will also be offering great deals on TVs, laptops, and home appliances. Stay tuned for more information.

First Published Date: 02 Aug, 12:55 IST
