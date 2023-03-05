Flipkart Holi Sale! iPhone 11 price drops from 43900 to 20249; Limited-time deal

In this festive mood of Holi, Flipkart is offering one of the best deals on the Apple iPhone 11. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone this year, or want to gift it to someone, then this will be the best chance, because iPhone 11 is available with a huge price cut. The Flipkart deal of iPhone 11 is available with a flat 6 percent discount. But that's not the whole deal! Several bank offers, exchange offers, and existing discounts can slash the price of the iPhone 11 to a new low. Here's the full deal for you.

iPhone 11 price cut

If you plan to buy an iPhone 11 on a normal occasion, it will cost you Rs. 43900 for its 64GB memory variant. But this Holi season, you can get this iPhone at a massive discount. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 with a flat price cut of Rs. 2901, bringing the price down to Rs. 40999. In addition to that, you can find several bank offers including 10 percent off on DBS Bank Debit and Credit Card Transactions with up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 2000 and above to reduce the price further. You can also get 10 percent off on IDBI Bank Debit and Credit Card Transactions with up to Rs. 500.

But on top of these, you can bring down the price of the iPhone 11 with Flipkart's exchange offer which is offering up to Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in an old smartphone. Though, you need to note that the discount may not be applicable to all smartphones and the exchange value may vary on the condition and model. Ensure that your old smartphone is in working condition, and it doesn't have any dents, scratches, or cracks on the screen or body to avail the maximum discount. This will bring down the price to just Rs. 20249.

iPhone 11 features at a glance

The iPhone 11 is compatible with the latest iOS 16 version, which means you will be able to get all the necessary and latest upgrades inside as well as experience the Apple ecosystem in an affordable manner. Also, It packs 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP Wide Cameras along with a 12 MP front camera and an A13 Bionic Chip. However, you should note that it doesn't come with 5G services. Hence, if you are looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone, then you should check for its alternatives.