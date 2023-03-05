    Trending News

    Flipkart Holi Sale! iPhone 11 price drops from 43900 to 20249; Limited-time deal

    Here is an amazing opportunity to get the iPhone 11 priced at just Rs. 20249 against its MRP of Rs. 43900. The deal is available for a limited time.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 05 2023, 09:41 IST
    iPhone user? Reduce exposure to loud noise while using AirPods with THIS trick
    AirPods Max
    1/6 Nobody enjoys loud environmental noise while listening to their favorite songs or podcasts while on-the-go. But sometimes, that’s just the situation. But, if you are an iPhone user and own a pair of AirPods (any generation) or an AirPods Max headphone, then you can easily navigate through this issue. (Pexels)
    image caption
    2/6 There are two modes in your AirPods. The first is transparency mode which lets you listen in to the ambient noises. This is handy in case you need to pay attention to what’s going around you. The other is Active Noise Cancellation which is helpful when you want to not listen to anything happening around you. (Unsplash)
    image caption
    3/6 All you need to do is to go to Settings on your iPhone and then move through Accessibility > Audio/Visual > Headphone Accommodations. Turn Headphone Accomodations on. Once turned on, you can seamlessly navigate between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    4/6 To turn on Transparency mode using your iPhone, tap Transparency Mode, turn on Custom Transparency Mode, then turn on Ambient Noise Reduction. To turn on Active Noise Cancellation mode, go to Noise control and switch on Active Noise Cancellation mode.   (Pexels)
    image caption
    5/6 You can also toggle these controls directly through your audio device. When you're wearing both AirPods, press and hold the force sensor on either AirPod to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. You can customize which modes to switch between (Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode and Off) in Bluetooth settings on your iPhone, iPad or Mac. (Pexels)
    image caption
    6/6 You can do the same using your Apple Watch. Simply tap the AirPlay icon while playing music through your watch. Tap Noise Cancellation, Transparency or Off to control between the settings.   (Pexels)
    iPhone 11
    View all Images
    This Flipkart deal makes the iPhone 11 affordable! Get iPhone 11 for just Rs. 20249, here's how.

    In this festive mood of Holi, Flipkart is offering one of the best deals on the Apple iPhone 11. If you are planning to buy a new iPhone this year, or want to gift it to someone, then this will be the best chance, because iPhone 11 is available with a huge price cut. The Flipkart deal of iPhone 11 is available with a flat 6 percent discount. But that's not the whole deal! Several bank offers, exchange offers, and existing discounts can slash the price of the iPhone 11 to a new low. Here's the full deal for you.

    iPhone 11 price cut

    If you plan to buy an iPhone 11 on a normal occasion, it will cost you Rs. 43900 for its 64GB memory variant. But this Holi season, you can get this iPhone at a massive discount. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 11 with a flat price cut of Rs. 2901, bringing the price down to Rs. 40999. In addition to that, you can find several bank offers including 10 percent off on DBS Bank Debit and Credit Card Transactions with up to Rs. 750 on orders of Rs. 2000 and above to reduce the price further. You can also get 10 percent off on IDBI Bank Debit and Credit Card Transactions with up to Rs. 500.

    
    
    

    But on top of these, you can bring down the price of the iPhone 11 with Flipkart's exchange offer which is offering up to Rs. 20000 off if you trade-in an old smartphone. Though, you need to note that the discount may not be applicable to all smartphones and the exchange value may vary on the condition and model. Ensure that your old smartphone is in working condition, and it doesn't have any dents, scratches, or cracks on the screen or body to avail the maximum discount. This will bring down the price to just Rs. 20249.

    iPhone 11 features at a glance

    The iPhone 11 is compatible with the latest iOS 16 version, which means you will be able to get all the necessary and latest upgrades inside as well as experience the Apple ecosystem in an affordable manner. Also, It packs 12 MP Ultra Wide and 12 MP Wide Cameras along with a 12 MP front camera and an A13 Bionic Chip. However, you should note that it doesn't come with 5G services. Hence, if you are looking for a 5G-enabled smartphone, then you should check for its alternatives.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 05 Mar, 09:41 IST
