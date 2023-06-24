Flipkart offers a whopping 40% off on Realme GT 2 smartphone

Great news for those interested in purchasing the Realme GT 2! Flipkart is currently offering a fantastic deal with a flat 40% discount. The original price of the Realme GT 2 is Rs. 39,999, but you can now grab it for just Rs. 23,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, this smartphone features a 6.62 inch AMOLED Display with a resolution of 2400x1080 FHD+ and a touch sampling rate of 1000Hz.The Realme GT 2 runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0. Realme UI is a custom Android skin that adds a number of features and customization options.

To make the deal even more appealing, Flipkart is providing a 5% cashback offer if you use the Flipkart Axis Bank card. You can further reduce the price by taking advantage of the exchange offer, which allows you to get up to Rs. 23,200 off by trading in your old phone. Do note that this offer is subject to the condition that the old phone is in good working condition and that the exchange offer is available in your area. You can verify the availability of the exchange offer by entering the pincode for your area.

The Realme GT 2 is also a good choice for gamers, as it has a number of features that are designed to improve gaming performance, such as a dedicated gaming mode, a heat dissipation system that helps to keep the phone cool while gaming and high refresh rate display that makes games look smoother.

The Realme GT 2 is equipped with a triple camera setup, including the flagship Sony IMX766 sensor, featuring a 119-degree ultra-wide camera, a 50MP main camera, and a 4CM macro lens. It also boasts a 65W SuperDart Charge and a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring fast and efficient charging.It has one of the most powerful processors available, and it ensures that the phone can handle even the most demanding tasks.

The Realme GT 2 offers a choice of three stylish colors: Paper White, Steel Black, and Paper Green. Additionally, it comes in two storage variants: 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.