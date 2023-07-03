Flipkart rolls out discount on Apple iPhone 11; check prices and offers here

Grab Apple iPhone 11 through this deal on Flipkart. Check all offers here!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 16:43 IST
iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 is on hefty price cut discount! (Pexels)
iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 is on hefty price cut discount! (Pexels)

We have found a huge deal on the Apple iPhone 11 and the price cut is really amazing. iPhone 11 has some amazing features and specifications to offer. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display. It captures great pictures with its dual-set camera, consisting of 12 MP lenses each along with a 12 MP front camera. It offers a storage capacity of 128 GB and is powered by an A13 Bionic Chip Processor for smooth operations and functionality. Also, note that it does not support 5G if that is what you are interested in.

So, do you want to make the purchase of a new Apple iPhone 11? If yes then we have another good news for you. Continue reading to know more.

Apple iPhone 11 discount

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 11 originally retails for Rs. 43900, but from Flipkart, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs. 40999, giving you a discount of 6 percent.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

 

B08L8C1NJ3-1

Wait! The surprise is not over, you can also avail amazing bank offers and exchange deals to further reduce the price of the Apple iPhone 11.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. And you can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. if you don't own these cards, worry not!

You can also avail exchange deal on your purchase and get up to Rs.35000 off. All you need to do is to exchange your old smartphone with the new iPhone 11. However, the exchange value of your old smartphone depends on its model and its working conditions. Make sure your phone does not have any defects and is working properly.

Why exchange your smartphone?

When you exchange your old smartphone for a new one, you can enjoy multiple benefits and receive a great exchange rate. Moreover, you can contribute to the environment by reducing e-waste, which has acquired the proportions of a pandemic.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 16:43 IST
Home Mobile News Flipkart rolls out discount on Apple iPhone 11; check prices and offers here
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way
BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets