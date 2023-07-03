Flipkart rolls out discount on Apple iPhone 11; check prices and offers here

We have found a huge deal on the Apple iPhone 11 and the price cut is really amazing. iPhone 11 has some amazing features and specifications to offer. It features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display. It captures great pictures with its dual-set camera, consisting of 12 MP lenses each along with a 12 MP front camera. It offers a storage capacity of 128 GB and is powered by an A13 Bionic Chip Processor for smooth operations and functionality. Also, note that it does not support 5G if that is what you are interested in.

So, do you want to make the purchase of a new Apple iPhone 11? If yes then we have another good news for you. Continue reading to know more.

Apple iPhone 11 discount

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 11 originally retails for Rs. 43900, but from Flipkart, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs. 40999, giving you a discount of 6 percent.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B08L8C1NJ3-1

Wait! The surprise is not over, you can also avail amazing bank offers and exchange deals to further reduce the price of the Apple iPhone 11.

Bank offers

You can get flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. And you can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. if you don't own these cards, worry not!

You can also avail exchange deal on your purchase and get up to Rs.35000 off. All you need to do is to exchange your old smartphone with the new iPhone 11. However, the exchange value of your old smartphone depends on its model and its working conditions. Make sure your phone does not have any defects and is working properly.

Why exchange your smartphone?

When you exchange your old smartphone for a new one, you can enjoy multiple benefits and receive a great exchange rate. Moreover, you can contribute to the environment by reducing e-waste, which has acquired the proportions of a pandemic.