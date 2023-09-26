Forget the Sun! Google Pixel 8 may feature the new ‘Super Actua display’

The Google Pixel 8 series is about to launch in a few days and we have already gathered a lot about the new generation of Pixel smartphones courtesy of many leaks. This year, Google is expected to make announcements about the upgraded specs of the Pixel 8 series. Additionally, it is also rumoured that the company might have increased the prices of their latest smartphones as well. A recent leak reports that the Pixel 8 Pro may feature a 'Super Actua' display. Check out what we know so far.

According to an X post shared by a tipster named Kamila, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display which the company may call a “Super Actua display.” The new display will enable users to have a great viewing experience even during direct sunlight!

Additionally, the listing reports that the smartphone may come with a 120Hz refresh rate with 1600 nits in HDR and 2400 nits of peak brightness. If these specs come true then this will be a major upgrade as compared to Pixel 7 Pro. It is also rumoured to feature Gorilla Glass Victus 2 both in front and back with a matte finish.

According to the shared specs listing, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is expected to have “Beyond 24-hour battery life” and “Up to 72-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.” In terms of battery, it may come with 4,950 mAh minimum and 5,050 mAh typical. The Pro version is expected to feature a Google Tensor G3 chip with Titan M2 security coprocessor.

This year, Google may also introduce advanced camera features for the Pixel 8 Pro model such as Video Boost, expert video processing, adjusting color, lighting, stabilization, graininess, and more.

Google is set to launch Pixel 8 series on October 4, 2023. During the event, all the devices and their specs, features, and prices will be introduced. We'll have to wait till the official announcement to confirm the above-mentioned specs.

