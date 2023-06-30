Get 24% discount in this Samsung Galaxy A23 deal! Check enticing offers

Samsung Galaxy A23 has got a flat 24 percent discount on Flipkart. Know more offers to nab discounts.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 30 2023, 10:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G first impressions: All-rounder phone with some big specs
image caption
1/9 Design: Unlike the recent offerings from Samsung that had a matte-premium look, the Galaxy F54 makes a new design statement with a silver colour variant, which gives a rainbow effect when light strikes it. Yes, it is prone to smudges.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
2/9 Display: Galaxy F54 features a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ display with a 120 Hz of refresh rate. No complaints. It is satisfactory for your binge-watching experience, shows everything clearly even under the sun, and is quite smooth and fast during gaming sessions - no tantrums at all.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
3/9 Gaming: During my hour-long gaming session, I put the device to the test with intensive games like Asphalt 9 and Call of Duty: Mobile. The performance was exceptional.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
4/9 Performance: Powered by Exynos 1380 chipset, the smartphone handles mundane daily tasks of Googling, texting, calling, and multitasking quite easily.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
5/9 Battery: Galaxy F54 packs a powerful 6000mAh battery which is more than enough to survive a whole day even with extensive gaming and video streaming. But 25W slow charging is something that takes Galaxy F54 a step back in the race of top mid-range smartphones.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
6/9 Camera: It gets a 108 MP OIS triple camera setup along with an 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro lens. The photos are quite satisfactory in daylight with ample amount of detail, rich contrast, and colour accuracy. Portraits are impressive with their edge-detection and editing features to enhance the look.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
7/9 Audio: The speaker volume is adequate and clear. At maximum volume, some distortion may be experienced at its max level, especially in rock music. (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy F54
8/9 Price: It comes at a starting price of Rs. 29999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. At this price, several notable smartphones are available such as iQOO Neo 7, Oppo Reno8 T, Nothing Phone 1, and Samsung Galaxy A34.  (Divya / HT Tech)
image caption
9/9 In front of the tough competition, does it emerge as a really special smartphone? Does it have the potential to be your next smartphone? We will explore more in the review.  (Divya / HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A23
View all Images
Flipkart is offering the Samsung Galaxy A23 at a discounted price. Save massive with this deal. (Representative Image) (HT Tech)

If you're a fan of Samsung smartphones, then you'll be delighted to discover this amazing Flipkart deal. Among a wide range of deals, the Samsung Galaxy A23 stands out as an enticing option, now available at an unbelievably low price. This e-commerce website is offering this mid-range smartphone at a highly affordable price with a 24 percent discount that will surely grab your attention. If you're eager to get your hands on this smartphone at an unbelievable price, don't miss out on checking out the deal on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. Know this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut

Normally, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes at a price of Rs. 28990 according to Flipkart's price listing. However, with the current deal with Flipkart, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 21999. This calculates as a flat 24% off. In addition to this offer, there are various bank deals available to help you save even more.

Bank offers: If you use an SBI credit card, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 2000. Similarly, there is a 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on PNB Credit Card and up to Rs. 1250 off on KDFC bank credit card for EMI transactions.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Exchange deal: To further bring down the cost of the smartphone, you may want to explore the option of exchanging your old device, provided it's functioning well. Through the exchange program, you can avail yourself of a discount of up to Rs. 20750 on the phone. However, this is the maximum discount which you may receive in ideal condition. The exchange offer will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone.

B0BS18YNRJ-1

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G at a glance

At this affordable price, the Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone packs a powerful 5000 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM with a virtual RAM feature. For photography, the Galaxy A23 5G features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.

First Published Date: 30 Jun, 10:49 IST
