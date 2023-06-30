Get 24% discount in this Samsung Galaxy A23 deal! Check enticing offers

If you're a fan of Samsung smartphones, then you'll be delighted to discover this amazing Flipkart deal. Among a wide range of deals, the Samsung Galaxy A23 stands out as an enticing option, now available at an unbelievably low price. This e-commerce website is offering this mid-range smartphone at a highly affordable price with a 24 percent discount that will surely grab your attention. If you're eager to get your hands on this smartphone at an unbelievable price, don't miss out on checking out the deal on the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. Know this deal in detail.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price cut

Normally, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes at a price of Rs. 28990 according to Flipkart's price listing. However, with the current deal with Flipkart, you can purchase the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for Rs. 21999. This calculates as a flat 24% off. In addition to this offer, there are various bank deals available to help you save even more.

Bank offers: If you use an SBI credit card, you can receive an instant discount of Rs. 2000. Similarly, there is a 7.5 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on PNB Credit Card and up to Rs. 1250 off on KDFC bank credit card for EMI transactions.

Exchange deal: To further bring down the cost of the smartphone, you may want to explore the option of exchanging your old device, provided it's functioning well. Through the exchange program, you can avail yourself of a discount of up to Rs. 20750 on the phone. However, this is the maximum discount which you may receive in ideal condition. The exchange offer will depend on the resale value of your old smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G at a glance

At this affordable price, the Galaxy A23 5G features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone packs a powerful 5000 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. Under the hood, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM with a virtual RAM feature. For photography, the Galaxy A23 5G features a 50MP quad rear camera setup with ultra-wide, depth, and macro lenses.