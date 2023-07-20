Get 24 per cent discount on Samsung Galaxy A23! Check full deal details

Looking for great deals on smartphones? The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available with a huge price cut on Amazon. Courtesy of this outstanding deal, you will get this amazing smartphone at a very reasonable price.

Check out what the Samsung Galaxy A23 has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy A23 features 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It boasts an edge-to-edge 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery for long battery life and supports 25W fast charging. If you are also looking for a good camera smartphone then it comes with a 50 MP quad rear camera setup and a 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (SM6375) Processor.

Samsung Galaxy A23 discount

According to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A23 originally retails for Rs.28990, but you can get it for only Rs.21999 on Flipkart, giving you a huge discount of 24 per cent.

This is not it! You can get additional off on the purchase of this smartphone by availing bank offers and exchange deals.

Bank offers

You can get 10% cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card. And get flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. Additionally, get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

You can also avail exchange deal and get an up to Rs.20850 off on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A23. All you have to do is to exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange value is set based on the smartphone's model and its working condition. While availing the offer make sure your old phone does not have any cracks on the screen and is working properly. Also, verify Pin Code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

How exchange can be beneficial?

You can get great value for your old smartphone while also lowering the cost of the new one by exchanging it. By decreasing e-waste, you will also be helping the environment.