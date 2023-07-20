Get 24 per cent discount on Samsung Galaxy A23! Check full deal details

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available with a huge discount on Amazon. Check all offers here.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 20 2023, 16:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G to Redmi Note 12 Pro, 5 all-rounder phones under 25000; check list
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
1/5 The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is another one in the list with amazing features such as 6.6" Infinity-V Display, Snapdragon 695 Processor and Camera set up of 50MP OIS and 8MP Front Camera. This phone is available in two storage variants: 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart and Amazon.  (Samsung)
image caption
2/5 The Redmi Note 12 Pro is a latest addition in the Note 12 series, the smartphone comes with some big features in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with 6.67" 120Hz pro AMOLED Display and triple Camera set up. Redmi Note 12 Pro is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999; 8GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 26,999 and 8GB + 256GB at Rs. 27,999 on Redmi's official website, Flipkart and Amazon. (Ht Tech)
image caption
3/5 Another phone in this all-rounder segment is Vivo T1 Pro 5G, which features Snapdragon 778G 5G Processor and triple camera setup. Vivo T1 Pro 5G is available in one storage variant: 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 23,999 on Vivo’s official website and on Flipkart. (Ht Tech)
POCO X5 Pro 5G
4/5 Another all-rounder smartphone is POCO X5 Pro 5G, the latest addition in the POCO segment that comes packed with a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 108 MP AI Triple camera with a 16MP selfie camera. POCO X5 Pro 5G is available in these storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 22,999 and 8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 24,999 on Flipkart. (POCO)
image caption
5/5 The realme 10 Pro +5G has some nifty all-round features. The smartphone comes with a 6.7 inches AMOLED curved bezel-less screen with 120Hz refresh rate. realme 10 Pro+ 5G is available in three storage variants: 6GB + 128GB is priced at Rs. 24,999, 8GB+128GB is priced at Rs. 25,999 and  8GB+256GB is priced at Rs. 27,999 on realme's official website and Flipkart. (realme )
Samsung Galaxy A23
View all Images
Get Samsung Galaxy A23 with 24 per cent discount on Amazon. (HT Tech)

Looking for great deals on smartphones? The Samsung Galaxy A23 is available with a huge price cut on Amazon. Courtesy of this outstanding deal, you will get this amazing smartphone at a very reasonable price.

Check out what the Samsung Galaxy A23 has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy A23 features 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It boasts an edge-to-edge 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also equipped with a powerful 5000mAh battery for long battery life and supports 25W fast charging. If you are also looking for a good camera smartphone then it comes with a 50 MP quad rear camera setup and a 8 MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 (SM6375) Processor.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy A23 discount

According to Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy A23 originally retails for Rs.28990, but you can get it for only Rs.21999 on Flipkart, giving you a huge discount of 24 per cent.

B0BS193NXQ-1

This is not it! You can get additional off on the purchase of this smartphone by availing bank offers and exchange deals.

Bank offers

You can get 10% cashback on Samsung Axis bank Credit Card. And get flat Rs.1250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders priced between Rs.15000 to Rs.39999. Additionally, get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

You can also avail exchange deal and get an up to Rs.20850 off on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A23. All you have to do is to exchange your old smartphone. However, the exchange value is set based on the smartphone's model and its working condition. While availing the offer make sure your old phone does not have any cracks on the screen and is working properly. Also, verify Pin Code to check the availability of the exchange deal in your area.

How exchange can be beneficial?

You can get great value for your old smartphone while also lowering the cost of the new one by exchanging it. By decreasing e-waste, you will also be helping the environment.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Jul, 16:47 IST
Home Mobile News Get 24 per cent discount on Samsung Galaxy A23! Check full deal details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats
Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets