Get amazing deal on iQOO 9 SE 5G! Check discount and offers

The iQOO 9 SE is now available with a huge discount on Flipkart. It is a mid-range smartphone, filled with top features and specifications that attract many smartphone buyers. And now, it is available at a reasonable price on Flipkart. Yes, the discount is something that you should really take a look at.

What Does iQOO 9 SE have in store for users?

iQOO 9 SE comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip for enhanced performance. It comes with a triple rear camera system that clicks good pictures. It consists of 48MP + 48MP + 13MP + 2MP lenses and a 16MP + 16MP Dual Front camera. It has a 4500 mAh Battery along with 66W fast charging. It charges 50% of the battery in just 14 minutes and 100% battery in 39 minutes

Now, you can have this smartphone at a very reasonable price from Flipkart and you can get additional offs with bank offers as well.

iQOO 9 SE discounts

According to Flipkart, the original price of iQOO 9 SE is Rs.39,990. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs.30,990, giving you a whopping discount of 22 percent.

This is not all, you can also avail amazing value-for-money bank offers that will further reduce the price of the phone. Check bank deals here.

Bank offers

You can get a flat Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999. And get flat Rs.3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999. Additionally, you can get flat Rs. 4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs. 50,000 and above