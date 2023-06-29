Get amazing deal on iQOO 9 SE 5G! Check discount and offers

A huge discount is available on iQOO 9 SE on Flipkart now!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 29 2023, 19:09 IST
iQOO 9SE
Get discount on iQOO 9 SE on Flipkart! (iQOO)
iQOO 9SE
Get discount on iQOO 9 SE on Flipkart! (iQOO)

The iQOO 9 SE is now available with a huge discount on Flipkart. It is a mid-range smartphone, filled with top features and specifications that attract many smartphone buyers. And now, it is available at a reasonable price on Flipkart. Yes, the discount is something that you should really take a look at.

What Does iQOO 9 SE have in store for users?

iQOO 9 SE comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G chip for enhanced performance. It comes with a triple rear camera system that clicks good pictures. It consists of 48MP + 48MP + 13MP + 2MP lenses and a 16MP + 16MP Dual Front camera. It has a 4500 mAh Battery along with 66W fast charging. It charges 50% of the battery in just 14 minutes and 100% battery in 39 minutes

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Now, you can have this smartphone at a very reasonable price from Flipkart and you can get additional offs with bank offers as well.

iQOO 9 SE discounts

According to Flipkart, the original price of iQOO 9 SE is Rs.39,990. However, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs.30,990, giving you a whopping discount of 22 percent.

 

B07WFPMC92-1

This is not all, you can also avail amazing value-for-money bank offers that will further reduce the price of the phone. Check bank deals here.

Bank offers

You can get a flat Rs. 1,250 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders between Rs.15,000 to Rs.39,999. And get flat Rs.3,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 49,999. Additionally, you can get flat Rs. 4,000 Off on HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions on orders of Rs. 50,000 and above

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jun, 19:09 IST
Home Mobile News Get amazing deal on iQOO 9 SE 5G! Check discount and offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Want to play BGMI like a pro? These 5 tips and tricks will make sure you get the ‘chicken dinner’
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Create and share funny memes with cool photo cutout feature
iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Garena Free Fire OB41 Update advance server registrations: Read all about it here

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets