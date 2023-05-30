Get big discount on iPhone 14 with this exciting deal! Check details

A recent offer on the iPhone 14 has lowered its price by 11 percent, apart from other bank and exchange offers. Check offer details.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 11:37 IST
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Plus
Grab iPhone 14 with a hefty discount on Amazon. (AFP)

Switching to the iPhone 14 gives you a big camera upgrade, a smaller notch, a bunch of minor new features, and more years of iOS support. We tested the iPhone 14 for over 2 months and our long-term review stated that it “Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it”. Despite being one of the most subtle upgrades Apple has introduced in recent years, it still is a great smartphone to buy. Moreover, the iPhone 14 has also received a fresh coat of paint with Apple launching a new yellow variant of the device, giving you one more colour option to choose from.

So, if you've been looking to purchase it, know that there is a great deal live on the smartphone, courtesy of Amazon. Apart from discounts, you can also grab additional exchange and bank offers on the iPhone 14. Check details here.

iPhone 14 discount

Originally priced at a premium price of Rs. 79900 as per the Amazon listing, the iPhone 14 could be yours for a very low price. Here's how.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Amazon has initially reduced the price of the iPhone 14 to Rs. 70999, giving customers an initial discount of 11 percent. You can take further advantage of amazing bank and trade-in offers to drive down the price even more.

iPhone 14 exchange offer

In addition to discounts, Amazon has an amazing exchange offer live too. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an amazing discount on the iPhone 14! You can get up to Rs. 25500 off on the iPhone 14. However, you need to enter your pin code and check if the exchange offer is available at your place or not. Also, the exchange discount depends on the model of the smartphone you are exchanging and its condition.

B0BDK8LKPJ

iPhone 14 Bank offers

Get a flat Rs. 4000 discount on HDFC Bank Credit Card and Debit Card transactions. Also, get a 5 percent discount up to Rs. 250 on HSBC Cashback Card Credit Card transactions.

First Published Date: 30 May, 11:25 IST
