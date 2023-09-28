Get hefty discounts on top smartphones! Check Amazon deals on Techno Phantom V Fold, X2, more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is yet to start, but Amazon is now offering massive discounts on various electronic products such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and more. If you are someone who is looking to get a smartphone upgrade, then check these top deals on the latest smartphones. Take advantage of the massive discounts and save huge amounts of money through these Amazon smartphone deals. Check the deals below. Techno Phantom V Fold, Techno Phantom X2 to Motorola Razr 40, check them all out.

Top smartphone deals on Amazon

Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a huge 7.85-inch LTPO display and a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by the MTK Dimensity 9000+ and 1.08million AnTuTu. It features a 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, from Amazon, you can it for Rs.82499, giving you a 25 percent discount.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BZCG8FNL-1

Techno Phantom X2: The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor backed with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It has a 64MP OIS night camera and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.51999, however, you can get it for Rs. 36999, giving you a discount of 29 percent.

B0BPS3DCC7-2

Motorola Razr 40: It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display and a 1.5-inch OLED external display. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has a 64MP OIS main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4200mAh battery for lasting performance. TheMotorola Razr 40 originally retails for Rs.99999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.49999, giving you a discount of 50 percent.

B0C7QGVVW4-3

Samsung Galaxy M04. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It features a dual camera setup which consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP telephoto camera. Additionally, it features a 5MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.11999, but you can get it for only Rs.6499, giving you a 46 percent discount on Amazon.

B0BMGB3CH9-4

Samsung Galaxy M13. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is equipped with Exynos 850 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM. It is backed with a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery and features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9199, giving you a massive 39 percent discount.