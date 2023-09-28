Icon

Get hefty discounts on top smartphones! Check Amazon deals on Techno Phantom V Fold, X2, more

A huge sale is live on Amazon! Get top deals on the best smartphones such as Techno Phantom V Fold, Techno Phantom X2, Motorola Razr 40, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 13:02 IST
From Lava Agni 2 to Itel A60s, check top smartphone deals on Amazon
1/5 Itel P40 Plus: The Itel smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Tiger Series Octa-core processor. It is backed with a massive 7000 mAh battery and has a 13MP AI rear camera and 8MP front camera. The Itel P40 Plus originally retails for Rs.9654, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.8499, giving you a discount of 12 percent.  (Amazon)
2/5 Itel S23: The smartphone features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 12nm Unisoc T606 Octa-core processor coupled with 16GB RAM. It comes with a 50MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery for long lasting performance. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.10999, but you can get it for just Rs.8999, giving you a discount of 18 percent on Amazon. (Amazon)
3/5 Lava Blaze: The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with 90Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 DRM Protection. It is powered by an octa-core 2.2GHz MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The smartphone comes with a 50MP AI camera and is backed with a 5000mAh Lithium Polymer battery. The Lava Blaze is priced at Rs.14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9999, giving you a discount of 33 percent. (Amazon)
4/5 Itel A60s: It features a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display and supports fingerprint sensor and face unlock. It is equipped with a Unisoc Octa-core processor and is backed by a 5000 mAh battery for lasting performance. It comes with an 8MP main camera and a 5MP front camera. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Itel A60s retails for Rs.8499, but from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.6999, giving you a discount of 18 percent. (Amazon)
5/5 Lava Agni 2: The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD+ Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It features a quad-camera consisting of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro, and 2MP Depth camera. It supports a 66W fast charging. The Lava Agni 2 is priced at Rs.25999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.21499, giving you a 17 percent discount. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering massive discount on top smartphones. Check deals here. (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)

The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is yet to start, but Amazon is now offering massive discounts on various electronic products such as smartphones, home appliances, laptops, smart TVs, and more. If you are someone who is looking to get a smartphone upgrade, then check these top deals on the latest smartphones. Take advantage of the massive discounts and save huge amounts of money through these Amazon smartphone deals. Check the deals below. Techno Phantom V Fold, Techno Phantom X2 to Motorola Razr 40, check them all out.

Top smartphone deals on Amazon

Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a huge 7.85-inch LTPO display and a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by the MTK Dimensity 9000+ and 1.08million AnTuTu. It features a 50MP main camera and 50MP telephoto lens along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, from Amazon, you can it for Rs.82499, giving you a 25 percent discount.

Techno Phantom X2: The smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ dual curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor backed with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It has a 64MP OIS night camera and a 32MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.51999, however, you can get it for Rs. 36999, giving you a discount of 29 percent.

Motorola Razr 40: It features a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED main display and a 1.5-inch OLED external display. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It has a 64MP OIS main camera and a 32MP selfie camera. The smartphone is backed by a 4200mAh battery for lasting performance. TheMotorola Razr 40 originally retails for Rs.99999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.49999, giving you a discount of 50 percent.

 

Samsung Galaxy M04. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It features a dual camera setup which consists of a 13MP main camera and a 2MP telephoto camera. Additionally, it features a 5MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.11999, but you can get it for only Rs.6499, giving you a 46 percent discount on Amazon.

 

Samsung Galaxy M13. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display. It is equipped with Exynos 850 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM. It is backed with a 6000mAh lithium-ion battery and features a triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.14999, however, from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.9199, giving you a massive 39 percent discount.

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 13:02 IST
