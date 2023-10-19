Get huge discounts on iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, more; check prices here

The Flipkart Big Billion Days has ended, but discounts are still in effect on top products across different brands and categories. After the launch of the iPhone 15 models, we witnessed a massive price drop on the previous year's iPhone. If you did not get the chance to take advantage of the sale then worry not because Flipkart is already offering huge discounts that might lure you into buying. Check deals and discounts on different iPhone models.

iPhone discounts on Flipkart

iPhone 14: iPhone 14 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It gets Apple's improved A15 Bionic under the hood, as well as a dual 12MP camera system. The iPhone 14 comes with an all-day battery life with 20W fast-charging support, and 5G connectivity. The smartphone 128GB variant originally retails for Rs.69900, however from Flipkart, you can only get it for Rs. 61999, giving you an 11 percent discount. Further, you can reduce the price by availing bank and exchange offers.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

B0BDJ213TX-1

iPhone 13: It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic SoC and 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4‑core GPU, and a 16‑core Neural Engine. It features an amazing 12MP dual-camera setup at the back and a 12MP selfie shooter on the front. The iPhone 13 has received the iOS 17 update which brings a ton of new and innovative features to the iPhone. The Apple iPhone 13 is priced at Rs.59900, however, from Flipkart, you can get it at a 13 percent discount with an amount of Rs.51999. Further, you can reduce the price by availing bank and exchange offers.

B09G9FPGTN-2

iPhone 12: The smartphone features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip for smooth performance. It supports a dual-camera system which consists of a 12MP main camera. Additionally, it has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera. In terms of battery, it has 17 hours of video playback time which keeps the functionality going. The iPhone 12 retails for Rs.54999, however, from Flipkart, you can get it for only Rs.46999, giving you a discount of 14 percent.

iPhone 14 Plus: It features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display which is similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The smartphone is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU and supports 26 hours of video playback time. It comes with a dual-camera system with a 12 MP main camera and a 12MP ultra wide-angle lens. The smartphone also comes with crash detection and it also sends emergency SOS through satellite. The iPhone 14 is priced at Rs.79900, but you can get it for Rs.71999, giving you a 9 percent discount. You can further reduce the price by using bank and exchange offers.

B0BDK62STN-3

iPhone 12 mini: The Apple smartphone features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chip with a next-generation Neural Engine processor. It features a dual camera setup of 12MP each and a front shooter for 12MP. The Apple iPhone 12 mini is priced at Rs.74900, however, from Flipkart you can get it for Rs.52999, giving you a 29 percent discount.